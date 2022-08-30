Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!

The Dawson’s Creek alum completed her look with black sneakers and a dark brown purse she hung over her right shoulder. She tied her hair in a messy half up, half down ‘do and appeared to be getting ready for fall with burgundy nails. She was seen on her iPhone at times, which is protected by a red case.

Katie was also spotted sporting a black tank top in the Big Apple in June, right as summer started heating up. Her cropped black tee was paired with super wide-leg trousers and a brown jacket. She kept to herself as she listened to music and disguised herself under black shades.

Missing from both outings was Katie’s boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, who was first linked to the actress in April after they were spotted locking lips and meeting Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes. The couple then made their red carpet debut at The Moth Ball’s 25 Anniversary Gala at the Spring Studios in New York City in late May.

In addition to making their romance known by attending a red carpet and meeting with Katie’s mom, Bobby has also met Katie’s daughter, Suri Cruise. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” a source close to the actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy.”

The pair have been photographed walking through Manhattan together several times, despite Bobby being absent from some of Katie’s most recent public appearances. For instance, in May, they were spotted getting into a black SUV together. Bobby held open the door for Katie, who looked gorgeous in a flowy orange dress, like a gentleman. That same month, they spent Mother’s Day together and sat down for a drink at a coffee joint. They appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they kissed and held hands.