Katie Holmes & BF Bobby Wooten Hold Hands In NYC After Red Carpet Debut: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, and her musician boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, were seen together after a red carpet event in New York City.

May 27, 2022 6:30PM EDT
Katie Holmes Bobby Wooten May 26, 2022 NYC
Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III seen heading out in New York City. 26 May 2022 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862697_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Looks like Katie Holmes and her new beau Bobby Wooten III are a steady item! On May 26, the smitten couple were spotted in New York City appearing to be attached to the hip. A true gentleman, Bobby was photographed helping the Dawson’s Creek star into a car by courteously opening the door for her.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten on May 26, 2022 in NYC (ZapatA/MEGA)

 

In the photos, Katie rocked a modest, flowy light orange dress and dainty open-toed black heels. Meanwhile, Bobby looked dashing in a sleek turquoise suit. The outfits were the same ones the couple sported at their red carpet debut at The Moth Ball’s 25 Anniversary Gala at the Spring Studios in New York City.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten May 26, 2022 in NYC (ZapatA/MEGA)

This comes a month after the pair were seen kissing in the Big Apple while Katie introduced Bobby to her mother, Kathy Holmes. Apparently, the Batman Begins star was apprehensive to dating again before Bobby, because she wanted to focus on raising her daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. However, Bobby, a professional Broadway bass player, reportedly swept Katie off her feet after a few dates.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten on May 26, 2022, in NYC (ZapatA/MEGA)

“He is romantic and charming,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife about Bobby. “Katie is allowing herself to feel these feelings and she knows that she is deserving of love. She is open to the possibility of having her happily ever after and although they are in the beginning stages of their romance, he gives her butterflies, which is all that any woman can hope for really.”

Bobby also has reportedly made an impressive impact on the important people in Katie’s life. “He has met her family and her friends and has only left a good impression on all of them,” the insider added. “Everyone who meets him adores him.”

After Katie’s divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, she went on to have a 6 year romantic stint with Baby Driver actor Jamie Foxx. After their split in 2019, Katie dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. for about 8 months, from September of 2020 to May 2021. However, after Katie linked with her new boyfriend Bobby, it seems like the two are going strong!

