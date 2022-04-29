Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III While Introducing Him To Her Mom

It looks like Katie Holmes has a new man in her life. The actress, 42, was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Thursday, April 28 in THESE PHOTOS. Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes, greeted the happy pair and gave Bobby a hug at one point during the outing. Katie and Bobby, who looked so in love in the photos, reportedly hopped on the subway to visit Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.

Katie and her new beau were both dressed pretty casually for their afternoon excursion around the Big Apple. The Dawson’s Creek alum chose to wear white overalls and a matching shirt, plus a light blue cardigan, a pair of white sneakers, and black sunglasses. Bobby sported a gray button up, a blue jackets, a pair of dark blue pants, white sneakers, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Bobby is professional bass player. He’s reportedly worked on numerous Broadway shows and has also played for stars such as Carly Rae Jepson and Jennifer Lopez. He and Katie are currently following each other on Instagram, but it’s unclear when and how their relationship got started.

Katie’s most recent public romance was with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr., 34. The pair split in May 2021 after almost nine months of dating. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” the source added.

Prior to Emilio, Katie was linked romantically to Jamie Foxx, 54, between 2013 and 2019. She was married to Tom Cruise, 59, from 2006 to 2012, and the pair share daughter Suri Cruise, 16, together. Katie and her mini me daughter are often spotted out and about in the Big Apple together.