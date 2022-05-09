Katie Holmes Passionately Kisses New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III In NYC: Photos

Love is in the air for Katie Holmes! The 43-year-old actress was photographed passionately kissing her new beau, musician Bobby Wooten III, 33, as they enjoyed a fun-filled Mother’s Day in New York City. It is not known if the mother of one also celebrated Mother’s Day with her daughter, Suri, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 59.

The Daily Mail, which obtained the photos from May 8, claimed the pair “could not keep their hands off each other” and showed off their romance shamelessly as they locked lips multiple times during their date. After grabbing lunch, the giddy couple was seen walking hand-in-hand and enjoying a bike ride using rented CitiBikes. They were also spotted sitting down outside a coffee joint with what looked like leftovers next to them. They even held hands while sitting at the unnamed coffee spot.

The pair dressed casually for their PDA-filled outing. Katie rocked loose-fitting blue pants and a beige and black striped sweater. She wore a green parka jacket over the sweater and completed her outfit with plain white sneakers. She had her brunette hair thrown up into a bun and accessorized with large brown sunglasses. The musician opted for khaki trousers, a light green pullover sweater, a black rain jacket, and black sneakers. He also wore a cross-body bag and black-rimmed sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been photographed looking like teenagers in love. On April 28, they were spotted kissing in New York City while on a museum date that included Katie’s mom, Kathy Holmes. Following the quality time spent together, a person close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Katie and Bobby are the real thing. “Katie was not looking for this to happen and she has been happy living her life and focusing on raising Suri,” the source divulged. “So, when Bobby came into her life, she was apprehensive at first. But she agreed to go on a date with him because there was a mutual attraction and one date turned into two, which turned into three. And now here they are.”

It is not clear how Katie and Bobby met, but things seem to be going great. Bobby recently finished up playing at the Coachella music festival as a bassist for pop singer Carly Rae Jepson, 36. Before Bobby, Katie dated chef Emilio Vitolo, 34, for a few months between 2020 and 2021 and had a long-term relationship with Jamie Foxx, 54, which lasted between 2013 and 2019. She was wed to Tom between 2006 and 2012.