How Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise, 16, Feels About Her Boyfriend Bobby Wooten

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details on Suri Cruise's feelings about mom Katie Holmes' romance with Bobby Wooten.

June 16, 2022
Suri Cruise “absolutely approves” of mom Katie Holmes‘ new love interest, Bobby Wooten. A source close to the 16-year-old daughter or Katie and Tom Cruise spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the teen’s feelings on her mom’s new boyfriend.

Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” the insider revealed. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy.” Fans of the Dawson’s Creek alum may remember Katie’s highly publicized relationship with Jamie Foxx, and the fallout of her short-term romance with Emilio Vitolo.

“Suri is 16 years old, and she knows what love is and she knows what heartbreak is. She knows what it means when two people share a real connection and she sees this with her mother and Bobby,” the pal added. “She is all for it. Bobby and Suri have gotten somewhat close because Katie has allowed this. He has been over to their house countless times, and he has been out with Katie and her daughter.”

The source continued, “He knows that Suri is Katie’s world, and he thinks she is a fantastic mom. He is an all-around good guy, and he has met Katie‘s entire family. They all think it is wonderful that she has found someone that does not want to keep her a secret and someone that will not be afraid to show his true feelings for her wherever they are at. She deserves this.”

Katie and Bobby made their red carpet debut while attending a film premiere in Tribeca on June 15. The couple was holding hands and being affectionate. We previously reported on the couple when they first started dating back in April and at the time Bobby had already met Katie’s mother and family. However, she has not been on a red carpet with any man since Tom Cruise so things may be getting serious!

