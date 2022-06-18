Katie Holmes Stuns In Chic Black Crop Top & Matching Pants During New York Outing: Photo

Katie Holmes is serving looks! The 43-year-old actress was spotted in New York City on June 18 wearing a fashion-forward getup of black, super wide-legged parachute-style pants, a black cropped tee, and a brown jacket. She left her brunette hair down and wore sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun. She completed the fun look with a pair of black sneakers. She seemed to be in her own world as she walked with purpose with a pair of earbuds in her ears.

The sighting comes just two days after the Dawson’s Creek actress was once again seen alone in the city. She had a more formal ensemble on, which consisted of a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers paired with black flats. She elevated the look with a black Chanel purse thought to be worth about $4,400. She was occupied on that stroll as well, but instead of listening to music, she was busy texting and chatting on her phone.

The mom of one hasn’t just been showing off her incredible style on the streets. On June 7, she took to her Instagram Story to put her sexier side on display. In the photo, seen below, she posed in a pair of black underwear that had an oversized gray T-shirt tucked into them. She wore a black trench coat over the gray tee and finished the look with a gorgeous pair of over-the-knee white boots, which elongated her toned legs. She gave off a confident and cool vibe as she glanced away from the camera.

However, just because Katie can certainly dress up doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate a nice casual outfit. In April, the Secret: Dare to Dream star toned her fashion down and opted for a denim-on-denim look as she adventured out into the Big Apple. She wore a pair of jeans and a button-down with black sandals and her hair thrown up into a bun. She opted to wear no makeup, something rarely seen from the natural beauty.

With makeup or without, with high-fashion outfits or not, Katie surely knows how to make looking good look easy!