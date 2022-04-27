Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Double Denim Look In NYC

Katie Holmes opted for a casual but chic outfit when she took a stroll in NYC on April 26. The 43-year-old actress wore a baggy button-down chambray shirt with a pair of high-waisted skintight straight-leg jeans and sandals.

Katie opted to go makeup-free, which she does quite often, and it is so refreshing to see. She threw her dark hair up into a messy bun and accessorized with a pair of black leather Birkenstock Arizona Ramses Sandals and a blue McNally Jackson Tote filled to the brim.

If there’s one thing for sure about Katie, it is that she loves wearing casual clothes that always looked put together. Just the other day, she was out in NYC when she wore a pair of baggy white overalls with a chunky navy blue cardigan on top, styled with the same leather sandals.

The day before that, she wore an oversized white button-down shirt with a pair of low-rise, baggy khaki trousers, a face mask, and her favorite black Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers.

Another one of our favorite outfits was Katie’s high-waisted, dark-wash baggy Saks Potts Salma Jeans that she wore with a tight white short-sleeve T-shirt tucked in. She topped her look off with a yellow baseball cap and a pair of Acne Studios Bladie Loafers.

Katie loves wearing baggy pants and she pulls off the trend perfectly. She proved that when she stepped out recently in a pair of mid-rise white Rag & Bone City Sweatpants with a black crew-neck sweater and white Acne Studios Perey Sneakers.