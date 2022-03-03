See Pics

Katie Holmes Reveals Her Lingerie Underneath Plunging White Suit On Red Carpet

Katie Holmes
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
News Editor

Peek-a-boo! The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress balanced sexy and chic in a white suit while celebrating a new NYC attraction.

While she usually goes for more casual duds, Katie Holmes, 43, made sure all eyes were on her in NYC on Tuesday, Mar. 2. The ‘Coda’ actress proved she was a master of understated, New York-style as she donned a crisp white suit with a hint of lingerie to the opening of the RiseNY flying simulation, located in Midtown Manhattan.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes shines at the red carpet opening on RiseNY on Mar. 2, 2022.  Her white suit was just the right look. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Katie was oh-so-elegant in her white tuxedo look, which featured a tailored, double-breasted jacket and slim cigarette pants with silk stripes down the sides. Showing off a little skin, she decided to ditch her tee-shirt and reveal a glimpse of her black bra and cleavage below.

Bringing some color into the mix, the Ohio native donned a pair of silky, Barbie pink, slingback kitten heels by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row, along with a berry tint to her lips. Keeping eclectic, she wore a large gold chain, a “K” pendant, and a rose quartz pendant around her neck. All the while, Katie had her shoulder-skimming brunette locks styles into a tousled, messy-chic style.

Katie Holmes
Pink heels and a berry lip elevated the actress’ outfit. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

It was quite the elegant ensemble for the affair, which celebrated the opening of RiseNY. The new attraction is a tribute to New York, taking people on a flight simulator that soars through the Big Apple skyline before exploring the city’s history in a museum-style exhibit.

The main ride offers the sensation of flying as it lifts guests up 30 feet in the air while suspended inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome that projects 8K aerial footage. Not only that, the immersive, accompanying documentary is narrated by Jeff Goldblum, who said he “jumped at the chance” to get involved.

Though RiseNY looked rather fun, Katie wasn’t joined by her daughter Suri Cruise, 15. But other VIPs there included Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka, and Food Network star Anne Burrell.