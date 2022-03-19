See Pics

Katie Holmes Shows Off Nose Ring While Strolling Around NYC In Casual Jeans & T-Shirt: Photos

Katie Holmes showed off her gold hoop nose ring during a casual daytime stroll around NYC on Saturday.

It’s not a phase, Mom! Katie Holmes‘ years of teenage rebellion may be far behind her, but trying out a new facial piercing still caught her fancy, and she showed off her gold nose hoop alongside matching jewelry while taking a casual stroll in NYC. Pairing her look with jeans, a t-shirt, and sunnies, the actress, 43, looked laid back and incognito as she spent time in the city on Saturday, Mar. 19.

Katie Holmes rocked a casual outfit for a stroll in NYC, showing off her gold nose ring. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

In the photos, Katie balanced both a paper shopping bag and a black tote bag while out and about in the Big Apple. Choosing a timeless on-the-go look, Katie donned a flattering scoop-neck white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and trendy rectangular sunglasses in a tortoiseshell pattern. The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star committed to a gold motif for her jewelry, rocking multiple gold chokers and a no-fuss top knot to accessorize.

Katie accessorized her look with a gold nose ring, matching chain necklaces, and trendy toirtoseshell shades. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Though Katie hasn’t opened up about what inspired her to try a new piercing, it’s certainly likely she got encouragement from a certain special preteen in her life: daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Suri, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 59, is growing up so fast these days, and looks more like her mom every day. In fact, Suri was Katie’s mini-me in photos of the duo enjoying a lunch date together back in February; they even rocked matching cream-colored cardigans for the occasion.

If anything, Suri and Katie are both taking fashion tips from each other, and Katie’s daughter has clearly inherited her chic sense of style. From rocking an oversized denim jacket with intricate details to a throwback look of flared jeans and Converse, Suri’s never afraid to make her style her own as she starts to develop her own trademarks. In photos of Suri in another flared jeans look, she even flashed a million-dollar smile at paparazzi while walking her dog that had Katie written all over it. When it comes to taking the NYC streets by storm, like mother, like daughter, indeed!