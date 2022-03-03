See Pic

Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks Flared Jeans & Converse Sneakers While Out In NYC – Photo

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Suri Cruise may be young but she has style as she rocked a green puffy jacket and matching mask along with her flared jeans and Converse sneakers.

Suri Cruise15, is growing up fast and looking more like her mom Katie Holmes each day! Suri looked adorable in a green puffy jacket and flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and an olive face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a quick glance, one could definitely mistake her for her mom as her long light brown hair flowed as she walked.

She has proved that even at a young age she has a great sense of fashion. In January 2021, the teen stepped out in a denim jacket with a brown stripe going across her sleeves. She paired the jacket with brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side and a pair of tan boots.

When she’s not out on her own or with friends, she’s spending some mother-daughter time with Katie. Suri has gotten so tall that they’re practically the same height, making them look even more like twins. On one stroll in the Big Apple, the two twinned with grey shirts as Katie paired hers with jeans while Suri rocked red shorts.

Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise. The two are no longer together and it seems that Suri’s relationship with her father is also strained. He hasn’t been present in her life and his absence hit her especially hard on her 12th birthday. Fortunately, the mother and daughter duo are as tight-knit as they look. The two have a super close relationship that is really sweet to see. “You’d struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’re a real team — their connection is a beautiful thing to witness.”

Mom Katie recently gushed about how she loved getting to spend quarantine with her daughter. She’s also, naturally, extremely proud of the strong person she is becoming. “I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” she told ELLE Magazine. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong—she’s always been a strong personality.”