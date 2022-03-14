Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears.

Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.

The latest outing comes after Suri was seen in a similar outfit while out solo in New York City earlier this month. She also wore a light tan face mask to be safe and appeared more reserved than on the walk with her puppy as she kept to herself when walking on a sidewalk.

When Suri’s not out by herself or with pals, she’s often seen with her mom. The look-alike mother-daughter duo rocked matching cardigans while out separately in the Big Apple on Feb. 9, but there were a number of times last year, when they were seen together while shopping and/or going out for coffee. These memorable moments help to show off their strong bond, which has been very apparent throughout Suri’s life while growing up.

Although Katie tends to be private about Suri and her personal life, she sometimes shares sweet posts about her mini-me on social media. One of the most recent included a birthday tribute for the teen. In addition to several black and white photos of the both of them, the proud parent shared a loving and enthusiastic caption. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” it read.

Katie’s posts about Suri are rare because she has tried to keep her out of the public eye for as long as possible and touched upon why in an Apr. 2021 interview. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it,” she told InStyle about her daughter. “She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”