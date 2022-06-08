Katie Holmes Rocks Black Underwear, Thigh-High Boots & More In Super Sexy Look

Katie Holmes shocked us all when she took to Instagram on June 7 rocking a very revealing outfit. The 43-year-old put her long, toned legs on full display when she wore a pair of black underwear with a baggy gray T-shirt tucked in and a long trench coat on top. A pair of over-the-knee white leather boots completed her sexy look.

Katie’s look was super sexy and she chose to go makeup-free, leaving her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves. Katie’s outfit was a complete 180 from her usual outfits which feature jeans and a baggy T-shirt, so we were pleasantly surprised with this get-up.

Katie has been out and about a lot lately and just the other day she was out in NYC when she rocked a pair of baggy white Rag & Bone City Sweatpants with a gray Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece, a McNally Jackson Red Ribbon Tote, an Evolvetogether Malmo Mask, and white Acne Studios Perey Sneakers.

Another one of our favorite casual looks from Katie recently was when she was running errands in NYC wearing a baggy tan linen button-down shirt, left unbuttoned to reveal her stomach. She styled the top with a pair of mid-rise, distressed black denim shorts, a McNally Jackson Tote, and her favorite Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers.

When Katie isn’t dressed down in casual clothes, she is usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet or at events and that’s exactly what she did at The Silver Ball. She opted to wear a gorgeous long-sleeve pleated yellow Jonathan Simkhai Magnolia Dress in Melon with a high-neck and asymmetrical hem. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sandals and a black purse.