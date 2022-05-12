Katie Holmes Glows In Cropped White Sweater For Night Out Amidst New Romance

Katie Holmes looked fabulous when she rocked a tight white cropped sweater with high-waisted pants at an event in NYC.

Image Credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews

Katie Holmes was absolutely glowing when she attended an event for MANGO at Balthazar restaurant in New York City on May 11. The 43-year-old wore a skintight, white cropped sweater with a high neck and styled it with a pair of trousers and a button-down shirt.

katie holmes
Katie Holmes looked gorgeous in a tight, white cropped sweater with high-waisted navy blue trousers, a sheer pink button-down shirt & a pair of black leather sandals at a MANGO event in NYC on May 11. (WavyPeter/SplashNews)

Katie’s crop top put her tiny waist on display while her high-waisted navy blue trousers were flared at the hems. Over her crop top, she wore an oversized sheer pink button-down shirt left open and styled her look with a pair of black leather sandals.

As for her glam, Katie had her brown hair down in loose, air-dried waves while a smokey eye and glossy pink lip completed her casual but chic ensemble. Katie has been glowing lately and it could be due to the fact that she’s been hot and heavy with her 33-year-old musician boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. The couple was just out in NYC together on Mother’s Day when they shared a passionate kiss.

Katie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and one of our favorites was her double denim ensemble featuring a baggy button-down chambray shirt with a pair of high-waisted skintight straight-leg jeans and sandals.

Katie opted to go makeup-free, which she does quite often, and it is so refreshing to see. She threw her dark hair up into a messy bun and accessorized with a pair of black leather Birkenstock Arizona Ramses Sandals and a blue McNally Jackson Tote filled to the brim.

If there’s one thing for sure about Katie, it is that she loves wearing casual clothes that always look put together and just recently, she was out in NYC when she wore a pair of baggy white overalls with a chunky navy blue cardigan on top, styled with the same leather sandals.

