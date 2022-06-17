Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.

Katie appeared to be quite occupied by her phone on her walk. Perhaps, she was speaking to her new beau, Bobby Wooten III, to who she has been linked since April. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday, showing how serious they are.

Katie and the rising producer and musician are so into each other that Bobby even met Katie’s one child, Suri Cruise, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. According to an insider, 16-year-old Suri “absolutely approves” of her mom’s new love interest. “Katie has introduced her boyfriend Bobby to Suri and Suri absolutely approves of him,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Bobby treats Suri like an adult, which she likes and Suri thinks it is great to see her mom happy.” They added, “She is all for it. Bobby and Suri have gotten somewhat close because Katie has allowed this. He has been over to their house countless times, and he has been out with Katie and her daughter.”

Bobby and Katie have not been shy about their romance and have been photographed out and about in New York City several times. On May 26, the adorable couple was seen in New York City hopping in a car together. Like a gentleman, Bobby opened the door for Katie. On Mother’s Day, the pair were spotted on a PDA-filled outing in New York City, during which they locked lips and held hands.

Before Bobby, Katie was in a very hush-hush relationship with actor Jamie Foxx for several years and she had a short-term fling with Emilio Vitolo between 2020 and 2021. Katie was married to Tom Cruise between 2006 and 2012.