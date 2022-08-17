Selena Gomez & Tyga Spotted Hanging Out Late Together At LA Hotspot: Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, hung out with Tyga, 32, at celeb hot spot The Nice Guy! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer and “Rack City” rapper stayed at the casual Italian spot into the wee hours of Wednesday, Aug. 17, per photos published by TMZ. The pair slipped out separately at 2:30 a.m.: Tyga opted for the front door, while Selena went out the back.

While the situation could seemingly appear romantic, a source tells HollywoodLife that’s not the case. “It’s not true. Nothing going on between them at all,” the source confirms to HL. Per TMZ, Selena and Tyga arrived to The Nice Guy separately, then ended up joining the same table as the night went on. Notably, the spot closes at 2 a.m. but the duo and others in their respective groups were there past that time.

It does appear, however, that there’s some sort of friendship between the two: Tyga was on hand at Selena’s intimate 30th birthday party at a private residence in Malibu, California in July. While the affair was low key when it came to social media, several black and white portraits by Vancouver based photographer Dennis Gocer — known professionally as The Collective You — made the rounds, including one of Tyga taking a sip out of a cup alongside another man and a woman. Kim Petras, Camilla Cabello, and Ava Max were also in attendance for the milestone bash.

Selena continued her 30th birthday celebrations with a lavish trip to Italy with Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, who she was also rumored to be dating. The two were seen dancing the night away at an evening club, as well as touring around Capri on a yacht — but it turns out the relationship is simply platonic. “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” a source told HL. “They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

Over the years, Selena has had two major public romances: her on-off romance with ex Justin Bieber, and a 10-month relationship with The Weeknd in 2017. As for Tyga, the rapper was involved with Kylie Jenner from approximately 2014 to 2017. He was most recently linked to Camaryn Swanson.