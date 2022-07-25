Selena Gomez Stuns In Sequin Dress & Dances With Her Friends At 30th Birthday Party: Photos & Video

Selena Gomez is officially 30 and she celebrated her milestone birthday with a fun party with friends. For the occasion, Sels rocked a sleeveless white sequin mini dress lined with feathers and a slicked-back high ponytail.

Selena’s turtleneck mini dress was covered in sequins and was super flowy, with a fun feather-lined hem. The dress was the perfect choice for her party as it shifted around while she danced with friends. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond hoop earrings and a slicked-back high ponytail. As for her makeup, she donned a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Aside from her party dress, Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and on her actual birthday, which was on July 22, she rocked another white outfit. Sels wore a long-sleeve, flowy white Gucci Pleated Jersey Dress. The high-neck dress was fitted on the bodice and cinched in at her tiny waist while the skirt was flowy. She topped her look off with a pair of bright blue Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Applique Pumps.

Meanwhile, just a day before that, she put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.

Selena rocked a ribbed knit turtleneck dress that was fitted on the bodice but loose on the legs, plus, it had a tiny little slit on the side. On top of the mini, she rocked a cropped taupe G-Star Raw E Leather Bomber jacket and she accessorized with black ankle booties, clear eyeglasses, and large gold hoop earrings. She threw her hair back into a slicked-back messy bun and opted out of wearing much makeup.