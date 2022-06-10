Kylie Jenner Awkwardly Attends Same Party As Ex Tyga After Welcoming 2nd Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and her ex Tyga were photographed attending the same party in Los Angeles on June 9.

By:
June 10, 2022 5:56PM EDT
Kylie Jenner and Tyga June 9 2022
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner departs Stassie Karanikolaou and Zack Bia's joint birthday party after Tristan Thompson shows up! Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps off her 100 million dollar private jet in New York ahead of the Met Gala. 01 May 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA853221_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga were spotted attending the same party for model Stassie Karanikolaou in Los Angeles on June 9. However, it is not known if the former couple interacted with each other during the event.

At the gathering, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul rocked a silver corset top with a plunging neckline and trendy dark wash jeans. Her pin straight black hair looked shiny as she let it down past her shoulders, and she also sported a striking yellow manicure.

Kylie Jenner Los Angeles June 9
Kylie Jenner Los Angeles June 9, 2022 (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, her former beau Tyga showed up in a rainbow bomber jacket with a plain white t-shirt underneath. He also wore dark green pants, and complemented the look with a chunky, dangly silver necklace and sneakers with neon shoelaces. Clearly not phased by the situation, he was seen grinning ear to ear the the photographs.

Tyga in Los Angeles June 9 2022
Tyga in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022 (TPG/BACKGRID)

The scenario is ultra complicated, as Tyga had a baby named King nine years ago with Blac Chyna, who is the ex of Kylie’s half-brother, Rob Kardashian. Blac also has a 5-year-old daughter named Dream with Rob. Tyga and Blac were together from 2011 to 2014, before he linked up with Kylie. However, Blac said that she has no hard feelings towards Kylie in April of 2022.

Kylie and Tyga began dating in 2014 when she was 17, and the two split up in 2017, citing issues in their age difference. “There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person,” she said on her show Life of Kylie.

As for where the Kylie and Tyga currently stand, they reportedly do not keep in contact regularly. “We’re not friends, but we are okay,” Kylie told Andy Cohen in June of 2021. “If I see him out or run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him.”

Since then, Kylie has moved on with rapper Travis Scott. The two now have two children together, Stormi, who was born in 2018, and a boy in 2022. The younger son was originally named Wolf, however, the couple revealed that they decided to change his name.

More From Our Partners

ad