Kylie Jenner Explains Where Her Relationship With Tyga Stands 4 Years After Their Split

Kylie Jenner gave an update about the current state of her relationship with ex Tyga during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. She revealed whether or not she has any bad blood towards him.

Andy Cohen didn’t shy away from the uncomfortable questions during the first part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. He asked Kylie Jenner, 23, where she currently stands with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 31. “We’re not friends, but we are okay,” Kylie revealed. “If I see him out or run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him.”

Kylie and Tyga dated for several years before she got together with Travis Scott, 29. Tyga, who shares a son with Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna, had been a friend of the family for years. They were initially linked in 2014 when Kylie was 17. They didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2015 when he went Instagram official with Kylie. “Certain things capture your eye, but only few capture the heart,” he captioned a photo of Kylie.

After Kylie turned 18, the couple became more open about their relationship. They attended the MTV VMAs together, Kylie appeared in Tyga’s music video, and he took several vacations with the family. Kylie and Tyga split up in April 2017.

Months later, Kylie opened up about her break up with Tyga on her reality show Life of Kylie. She revealed a big fight did not cause their split. “There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” Kylie said in 2017.

She continued, “There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Just months after splitting with Tyga, Kylie began dating Travis. The couple welcomed their first child, Stormi, 3, in 2018. Kylie revealed during the KUWTK reunion why Travis never appeared on the hit E! series. “I don’t know. I guess sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show,” Kylie said.