Selena Gomez Continues Italian 30th Birthday Trip With Andrea Iervolino On Yacht: Photo

Selena Gomez is still soaking up the sun in Italy with her potential love interest, Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The 30-year-old superstar was recently photographed rocking a sexy purple and pink one-piece from her mini capsule swim line for the brand La’Mariette while enjoying a chat with Andrea and a female pal on the private yacht they rented, which has been anchoring off the coast of Positano. Selena sat crisscrossed on a white sofa and had her thick, black hair tied up in a low bun. Andrea donned a casual ensemble of a blue button-down shirt and white shorts, while the brunette companion wore a black swimsuit and black mesh pants.

If Selena and Andrea, 34, are an item, they’re keeping it on the down low. The last thing fans heard about the Only Murders in the Building star’s love life is that she recently broke up with a mystery guy. The revelation was a huge accident and occurred when Selena was filming a TikTok and her Nana decided to ask, “So, how’d you end it with that guy?” Selena looked shocked when she heard the question and answered, “Uh, I’ll tell you in a sec,” before she burst out laughing.

While Selena and Andrea’s relationship status is up in the air, it certainly looks like they’re enjoying their time on the Italian getaway. Selena was first spotted in Italy on Aug. 3 and has seemingly been soaking up every last drop of the vacation. She has been seen slaying in several bathing suits, including a black one-piece and the one pictured above. The former Disney Channel star let fans know she was ready to relax and didn’t want to be bothered while enjoying her time off in a hilarious TikTok video she posted while wearing the slimming black swimsuit. In the clip, she lip-synced over audio that said, “Also, what part of my face says ‘Talk to me’? None…absolutely none.” During the clip, she looked uninterested as she sprayed a product over her face.

Selena has looked just as stunning on land during her trip and has sported a variety of adorable outfits with Andrea. During one outing off the yacht, Selena shined brighter than the sun in a fun orange top and shorts set by Lapointe that was covered in sequins. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and accessorized with several gold earrings and black shades. She also carried a small black clutch with her and finished her sparkling look with strappy white sandals. Andrea was seen walking with Selena and looked dashing in white slacks and a white button-down worn underneath a formal navy blue blazer.

Selena and Andrea also went on an excursion on a smaller boat, and Andrea was seen helping her into it like a gentleman. The “Dance Again” singer looked adorable in a DONNI lime green fleece set composed of shorts and a quarter zip jacket. She accessorized with Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops earrings. Meanwhile, the producer was in white slacks and a blue button-down shirt.

The enviable — and potentially romantic — Italian vacation began just days after Selena turned the big 3-0, which she celebrated by throwing a formal birthday bash with some of her closest friends, including A-listers such as Francia Raisa, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Following the glitzy event, she took to Instagram to relay how grateful she is to be surrounded by so much love.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” she penned alongside an official portrait from her party. “I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”