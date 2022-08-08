Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday In Tiny Green Shorts With Producer On Italian Boat Ride

Selena Gomez has been on a roll with her outfits lately and the 30-year-old just enjoyed a fun boat ride around Positano, Italy with film producer Andrea Iervolino, when she rocked a matching pastel green neon outfit. Sels, who just turned 30 on July 22, showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny green shorts and a matching sweater.

For the outing, Selena wore a pair of high-waisted green Donni Waffle Henley Shorts that were super short, styled with the matching long-sleeve, collared Donni Waffle Pullover sweater with a three-quarter zip on the front. She accessorized her co-ord set with a pair of ivory By Far Leather Slides with a chunky heel, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffel bag, black Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses, and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops Earrings.

As for her glam, Selena had her jet-black hair pulled back into a low bun while parted to the side. Meanwhile, underneath Selena’s two-piece, she rocked a colorful swimsuit as the strings from the suit could be seen peaking out of the bottom of the shirt.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Neon Green Outfits: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More

The American singer Selena Gomez goes green spotted on her summer holidays accompanied by the Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The pair made their way to an awaiting boat as Selena was spotted armed with bags in hand ever the gentleman Andrea helped Selena onto the boat.

Since arriving in Italy, Selena has rocked a bunch of fabulous outfits, and aside from this one, she wore a white The Group by Babaton Ellipsis Luxe Cashmere Tank with a pair of Levi’s 501 Mid Thigh Luxor Street Shorts, Balduccelli Depinto Capri Sandals.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was without a doubt her orange sequin ensemble. Selena threw on a sleeveless, high-neck Lapointe Sequin Cropped Top styled with a pair of matching Lapointe High Waist Sequin Bermuda Shorts, By Far Leather Slides, Vf Soho sunglasses, and a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop but Not Crystal Earrings.