Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday In Tiny Green Shorts With Producer On Italian Boat Ride

Selena Gomez has been on a roll with her outfits lately and the 30-year-old just enjoyed a fun boat ride around Positano, Italy with film producer Andrea Iervolino, when she rocked a matching pastel green neon outfit. Sels, who just turned 30 on July 22, showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny green shorts and a matching sweater.
For the outing, Selena wore a pair of high-waisted green Donni Waffle Henley Shorts that were super short, styled with the matching long-sleeve, collared Donni Waffle Pullover sweater with a three-quarter zip on the front. She accessorized her co-ord set with a pair of ivory By Far Leather Slides with a chunky heel, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffel bag, black Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses, and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops Earrings.
As for her glam, Selena had her jet-black hair pulled back into a low bun while parted to the side. Meanwhile, underneath Selena’s two-piece, she rocked a colorful swimsuit as the strings from the suit could be seen peaking out of the bottom of the shirt.
Since arriving in Italy, Selena has rocked a bunch of fabulous outfits, and aside from this one, she wore a white The Group by Babaton Ellipsis Luxe Cashmere Tank with a pair of Levi’s 501 Mid Thigh Luxor Street Shorts, Balduccelli Depinto Capri Sandals.
Another one of our favorite looks from her was without a doubt her orange sequin ensemble. Selena threw on a sleeveless, high-neck Lapointe Sequin Cropped Top styled with a pair of matching Lapointe High Waist Sequin Bermuda Shorts, By Far Leather Slides, Vf Soho sunglasses, and a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop but Not Crystal Earrings.