Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo

Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.

The photo showed the beauty dancing with the hunk and others as she held a wine glass. She was also photographed with two birthday cakes, including one that was being presented to her as she looked surprised and happy. Another photo showed her and Andrea hugging as he kissed the side of her head while they looked out at the ocean together.

Before the lavish dinner, Selena and Andrea were spotted hanging out on a yacht together, prompting dating rumors. It’s unclear whether the two are just friends or more, but they definitely appeared to have a great time during the festivities.

Selena’s Italian birthday outing comes after she celebrated her birthday with close friends, including Francia Raisa, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Tyga and more. Photos of her bash made their way around social media and she looked gorgeous in a mini dress lined with feathers. She also celebrated with friend Taylor Swift as the two posed for cute photos at a table together.

Selena took to Instagram to share photos and a thoughtful message, which revealed how she felt about her twenties, for her special day. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me..,” she continued. “I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”