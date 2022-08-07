Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo

Selena Gomez danced and enjoyed a birthday cake with the hunky Italian movie producer in Italy as she wore a sparkly silver dress, in the new epic pic.

By:
August 7, 2022 12:13PM EDT
Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino
View gallery
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American Singer Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena out with her sequinned dress was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as a rather smart-looking Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in his suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Shot on August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American Singer Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena out with her sequinned dress was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as a rather smart-looking Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino in his suit jacket joined Selena on the shopping spree. *Shot on August 3, 2022* Pictured: Selena Gomez - Andrea Iervolino BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.

Selena Gomez, Andera Iervolino
Selena Gomez dancing with Andrea Iervolino during her birthday celebration in Italy. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

The photo showed the beauty dancing with the hunk and others as she held a wine glass. She was also photographed with two birthday cakes, including one that was being presented to her as she looked surprised and happy. Another photo showed her and Andrea hugging as he kissed the side of her head while they looked out at the ocean together.

Before the lavish dinner, Selena and Andrea were spotted hanging out on a yacht together, prompting dating rumors. It’s unclear whether the two are just friends or more, but they definitely appeared to have a great time during the festivities.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez during a previous outing. (ROMA/MEGA)

Selena’s Italian birthday outing comes after she celebrated her birthday with close friends, including Francia Raisa, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Tyga and more. Photos of her bash made their way around social media and she looked gorgeous in a mini dress lined with feathers. She also celebrated with friend Taylor Swift as the two posed for cute photos at a table together.

Selena took to Instagram to share photos and a thoughtful message, which revealed how she felt about her twenties, for her special day. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me..,” she continued. “I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

More From Our Partners

ad