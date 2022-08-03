Selena Gomez Lounges On A Boat In A Colorful, Retro Swimsuit From Her Collab For Gorgeous New TikTok Video

Selena Gomez looked amazing in a purple one piece swimsuit! The freshly minted 30-year-old rocked the bustier cut number as she vacationed in the Mediterranean in a new TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Aug 3. Selena posed on a boat as she promoted body positivity with an audio clip about “sucking in” as she lounged, proudly embracing her curves. “I ain’t sucking s— in,” she mouthed along while sitting on a boat.

The purple swimsuit accented with orange flowers is part of a 2020 capsule swimsuit line for La’Mariette that she co-designed with pals Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao. The collection was made entirely of the same fabric, but in different shapes, including a criss-cross bikini top, string-tie bottom, sarong, and bustier bikini bottom. The Wizards of Waverley Place alum specifically rocked the “Gracie” one piece, named for her little half sister Gracie Teefey, now 9.

Selena was simply glowing on her trip, keeping her dark-hued hair back in a casual ponytail. Her complexion was on point with neutral makeup, likely from her own Rare Beauty line which launched in Sept. 2020. Diversity and inclusion is at the core of her brand’s philosophy, which hit the market with an impressive 48 foundation shades and matching concealers. She opted to wear just a bold pair of paperclip shaped silver earrings to her boat day look.

The beauty CEO previously talked about designing her first-ever swim line, revealing it was inspired by her love of being outside. “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in 2020. “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” she added of the six-piece line.