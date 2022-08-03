Selena Gomez Lounges On A Boat In A Colorful, Retro Swimsuit From Her Collab For Gorgeous New TikTok Video

Selena Gomez rocked a bustier one piece from her capsule collection by La’Mariette as she enjoyed a day on a boat.

August 3, 2022 6:28PM EDT
Selena Gomez models the La'Mariette "Marie" bikini she gifted Britney Spears in a show of support during her legal battles. Britney posted on Instagram to thank Selena for generously gifting her the swimwear from her La'Mariette collection, along with products from her Rare Beauty makeup line. She was thrilled to receive the "cool package" and told her fans: "Ok guys… great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favourite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!!" Britney added: "Selena…. Thank you for surprising me with this gift." Selena responded in the comment section, writing: "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it - love you so much.
Selena Gomez looked amazing in a purple one piece swimsuit! The freshly minted 30-year-old rocked the bustier cut number as she vacationed in the Mediterranean in a new TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Aug 3. Selena posed on a boat as she promoted body positivity with an audio clip about “sucking in” as she lounged, proudly embracing her curves. “I ain’t sucking s— in,” she mouthed along while sitting on a boat.

Vaca self

The purple swimsuit accented with orange flowers is part of a 2020 capsule swimsuit line for La’Mariette that she co-designed with pals Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao. The collection was made entirely of the same fabric, but in different shapes, including a criss-cross bikini top, string-tie bottom, sarong, and bustier bikini bottom. The Wizards of Waverley Place alum specifically rocked the “Gracie” one piece, named for her little half sister Gracie Teefey, now 9.

Selena is seen in a campaign photo for her swimsuit line in 2020. She wore the same “Gracie” one piece on her current vacation. (La’Mariette/MEGA)

Selena was simply glowing on her trip, keeping her dark-hued hair back in a casual ponytail. Her complexion was on point with neutral makeup, likely from her own Rare Beauty line which launched in Sept. 2020. Diversity and inclusion is at the core of her brand’s philosophy, which hit the market with an impressive 48 foundation shades and matching concealers. She opted to wear just a bold pair of paperclip shaped silver earrings to her boat day look.

The beauty CEO previously talked about designing her first-ever swim line, revealing it was inspired by her love of being outside. “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in 2020. “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” she added of the six-piece line.

