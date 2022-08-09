Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Wetsuit & Cuddles Daughter Penelope, 10, On A Boat: Photos

The Poosh founder had a sweet mommy-daughter day, complete with beautiful views and an amazing time on the water together.

By:
August 9, 2022 9:28AM EDT
kourtney kardashian, penelope disick
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posed for some sweet photos while on a boat ride together on Monday, August 8. Penelope, 10, cozied up to her mom, 43, as they lounged on the boat deck together. Both Kourt and her daughter seemed to be having a great time, and they each smiled in front of the picturesque mountain range together. Kourtney captioned the post with a heart emoji.

For the sunny day, Kourtney sported a bright-pink, long-sleeve wetsuit. In one of the shots, she also rocked a black bucket hat, along with sunglasses, perfect for some shade on a hot day. Penelope wore a pink animal-print bathing suit as she sat with her mom. Other than the relaxing boat ride, it looked like Kourtney posted a few more photos from their day to her Instagram Story, including a shot of a huge tree.

Kourt is clearly making the most of her summer, and she’s had plenty of awesome beach and swimming looks while getting out and catching some rays. On another sunny day, she showed that she was loving “lake life,” when she sported a black one-piece bathing suit (as well as a life jacket) and was seen climbing on the back of her boat in an Instagram post. The Poosh founder also shared a few more of her summer adventures, including those with her new husband Travis Barker, 46, back in July.

Kourtney and Penelope had a sweet day on the lake together. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Other than the sweet mommy-daughter day, Penelope celebrated her 10th birthday back in July, and of course, her mom had an all-out blast for it. Kourtney threw a pink-themed party to celebrate her daughter’s latest trip around the sun in July. Other than the full-blown party, Kourtney also penned an emotional message for her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world,” she wrote.

More From Our Partners

ad