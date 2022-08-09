Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Wetsuit & Cuddles Daughter Penelope, 10, On A Boat: Photos

Fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posed for some sweet photos while on a boat ride together on Monday, August 8. Penelope, 10, cozied up to her mom, 43, as they lounged on the boat deck together. Both Kourt and her daughter seemed to be having a great time, and they each smiled in front of the picturesque mountain range together. Kourtney captioned the post with a heart emoji.

For the sunny day, Kourtney sported a bright-pink, long-sleeve wetsuit. In one of the shots, she also rocked a black bucket hat, along with sunglasses, perfect for some shade on a hot day. Penelope wore a pink animal-print bathing suit as she sat with her mom. Other than the relaxing boat ride, it looked like Kourtney posted a few more photos from their day to her Instagram Story, including a shot of a huge tree.

Kourt is clearly making the most of her summer, and she’s had plenty of awesome beach and swimming looks while getting out and catching some rays. On another sunny day, she showed that she was loving “lake life,” when she sported a black one-piece bathing suit (as well as a life jacket) and was seen climbing on the back of her boat in an Instagram post. The Poosh founder also shared a few more of her summer adventures, including those with her new husband Travis Barker, 46, back in July.

Other than the sweet mommy-daughter day, Penelope celebrated her 10th birthday back in July, and of course, her mom had an all-out blast for it. Kourtney threw a pink-themed party to celebrate her daughter’s latest trip around the sun in July. Other than the full-blown party, Kourtney also penned an emotional message for her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world,” she wrote.