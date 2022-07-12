Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Blessed’ As Daughter Penelope Turns 10: She ‘Brings So Much Joy To My World’

“I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote on July 11, days after her and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, celebrated the big 1-0. Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of her alongside her growing girl. “She makes me so, so proud every day,” added the Poosh founder, “and [she] brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday, my Penelope.” Kourtney wished her daughter’s days would be “filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow-up hearts, outdoor movies, and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

Family, friends, and fans filled the comments section with love. “Best mommy … incredible daughter love you P happy birthday! Xoxo,” wrote Veronique Vicari Barnes, who also referred to Penelope as a “mini Kourt.” Sarah Howard, the CEO of Poosh, wished Penelope a “Happy Double Digits.” Mostly, fans dropped strings of heart emojis and messages like, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN.”

To commemorate Penelope reaching that birthday milestone, Kourt threw her girl a pink-themed party. My daughter is turning ten tomorrow!!!!!” Kourt posted to her Instagram Story, along with photos of all the pink accessories like heart-shaped balloons, pink flamingo toppers, pink straws, and pink flowers. For the event, Kourt wore a pink and white checkered two-piece swimsuit that featured a crisscross design across her chest. She paired the look with a bright pink bucket hat and a pair of rose-tinted glasses.

Atiana de la Hoya — Travis Barker’s stepdaughter – was in attendance. She captured the moment when Penelope blew out the candles atop a chocolate birthday cake covered in colorful sprinkles and a smiley face made of pink icing. “Double digits,” Atiana captioned the shot on her Instagram Story.

Penelope’s father got in on the public birthday fun. He posted a piece of abstract art hanging above a neon light that read “happy birthday sign.” He also posted a photo of pink “happy birthday” balloons in his house. “Happy birthday to my little angel pie,” he wrote over the first photo while adding “Love my peep aleep” to the second.