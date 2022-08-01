Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit In Sexy Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life, and if a leopard print swimsuit doesn’t prove it, we don’t know what will! The new wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, took to IG stories on Monday, August 1, to show off her stunning physique in an animal print one-piece. “At home workouts for Pilates arms,” she captioned the pic. In the photo, which you can SEE HERE, the Poosh maven wore the suit, which had a matching belt, as she stood barefoot in front of a breezy white curtain. She held her hands above her head, and rocked a totally natural look for the image, shared to her 193 million followers.

Also in her recent stories, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star, 43, shared a pic of her Goop x Poosh candle, cleverly called This Smells Like My Pooshy, as well as couple of pics of her mom Kris Jenner‘s refrigerator stuffed with healthy green produce. Another slide showed a paper with the elegant words, “Value what you love when you have it,” written on it, reposted from the @beingmethod account, and her own caption reading “you cannot look at your life through a lens of lack.”

She also reposted her scorching pics with Megan Fox twinning in sexy black thongs, as well as a photo of her black leather jacket stitched with “Mrs. Barker” on the back. It’s worth noting that Kourt posted a pic to her regular Instagram feed on Monday as well, asking a pointed question of her followers. Alongside a gym selfie, she asked, “do I cut my hair again or do I grow it? (the day i cut it).”

The responses were all over the map, with plenty of fans saying they love the short look, and others urging her to grow it out into a medium or long length again. Whatever look she goes with, her new husband can’t seem to keep his hands off every part of her! Just days ago, Kourtney shared a pic of Travis holding her perfectly pedicured feet to his face, along with a heart-on-fire emoji.