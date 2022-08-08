Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Has A Blast In Sleek Zippered Swimsuit & Gloves Out On Lake: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old posted two photos of herself wearing a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the entire front of the suit and she topped her look off with a pair of long, tight black gloves.

Kourtney posted the two photos with the caption, “I [blue heart emoji] lake life.” In the first photo, Kourt wore a life vest on top of her suit as she posed at the end of the boat. She was smiling from ear to ear while wearing the long black gloves while her feet were in the water.

In the second photo, Kourtney showed off her incredible figure in a skintight, sleeveless black one-piece with a zipper down the front and high-rise bottoms. Kourtney posed on her knees while showing off the ones and matching gloves as the sun touched her face.

Kourtney has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits this summer and aside from this one-piece, she recently posted photos of herself wearing a Skims Summer Mesh Plunge Bralette in Obsidian Print. The plunging top showed off ample cleavage as she posed by the pool soaking wet for the sexy photo.

Aside from these swimsuits, she also rocked a baby pink Alessandra Rich Choker-Detail Bikini Set featuring a crisscross strapped top and matching high-rise bottoms. She styled the bikini with a matching high-waisted Alessandra Rich Checkerboard-Print Mini Skirt, oversized rose-colored glasses, a pink Prada bucket hat, and pink Prada Logo-Embroidered Terry Cloth Slides.