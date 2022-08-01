Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Twin In Sexy Black Thongs, Tease Joint OnlyFans Account

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian set Instagram on fire Monday, August 1, when the Transformers beauty posted scorching pics of the duo rocking sexy black thongs while cuddling up. In the first photo, Megan, 36, touched her cheek to Kourtney, 43, as they both looked up at the camera. Another pic in the composite image appeared to show the actress and the Poosh founder intertwining their legs. Yet another pic in the short gallery showed Kourtney Straddling Megan in a bathroom, and the third image showed Kourtney reclining on the tile floor while Megan seductively put her hand on her knee.

“BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney,” Megan captioned the pic. “Should we start an OnlyFans?” She also tagged hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons as the photographer. Kourt took to the comments section to respond, “We’re so cute” alongside an emoji of a black heart.

Many of Megan’s 20.3 million followers agreed that yes, a joint OnlyFans account would be amazing! “Don’t threaten us with a good time,” hilariously reacted one follower, while another wrote, “Would be the hottest OF,” alongside a flame emoji and the hashtag #girlcrush. “If you did you would literally blow up the internet,” commented another fan.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Looks Through The Years: Red Carpets & More Kourtney Kardashian PrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017 Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian displays her curves in all-black as we spot the KUWTK star for the first time since she wed Travis Barker in Las Vegas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The pics come after Megan and her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, appeared at Kourntey’s lavish, star-studded Italian nuptials to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on May 22 in Portofino. Back in September, the stunning pals introduced their respective men at the 2021 VMAs as their “future baby daddies.” They’ve also been seen hanging out in Venice Beach as their guys performed live.

In September 2021, the fabulous brunettes appeared in pics for SKIMS, as they shared an apple while rocking black SKIMS lingerie. In another, Kourtney fed Megan cherries from a plate as they stunned in white bras and underwear. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident, and empowered,” Megan said via a SKIMS Instagram post on September 24. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”