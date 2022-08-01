Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Twin In Sexy Black Thongs, Tease Joint OnlyFans Account

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian cozied up for a few steamy pics while teasing the possibility of a joint OnlyFans account!

By:
August 1, 2022 7:58PM EDT
Megan Fox Kourtney Kardashian
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox is not your average girl around town! The actress sets fire to the sidewalk for an impromptu shoot before MGK's show at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' documentary premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly/ MEGA

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian set Instagram on fire Monday, August 1, when the Transformers beauty posted scorching pics of the duo rocking sexy black thongs while cuddling up. In the first photo, Megan, 36, touched her cheek to Kourtney, 43, as they both looked up at the camera. Another pic in the composite image appeared to show the actress and the Poosh founder intertwining their legs. Yet another pic in the short gallery showed Kourtney Straddling Megan in a bathroom, and the third image showed Kourtney reclining on the tile floor while Megan seductively put her hand on her knee.

“BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney,” Megan captioned the pic. “Should we start an OnlyFans?” She also tagged hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons as the photographer.  Kourt took to the comments section to respond, “We’re so cute” alongside an emoji of a black heart.

Many of Megan’s 20.3 million followers agreed that yes, a joint OnlyFans account would be amazing! “Don’t threaten us with a good time,” hilariously reacted one follower, while another wrote, “Would be the hottest OF,” alongside a flame emoji and the hashtag #girlcrush. “If you did you would literally blow up the internet,” commented another fan.

The pics come after Megan and her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, appeared at Kourntey’s lavish, star-studded Italian nuptials to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on May 22 in Portofino. Back in September, the stunning pals introduced their respective men at the 2021 VMAs as their “future baby daddies.” They’ve also been seen hanging out in Venice Beach as their guys performed live.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox in Venice Beach, California on June 19, 2021. (@CelebCandidly/ MEGA )

In September 2021, the fabulous brunettes appeared in pics for SKIMS, as they shared an apple while rocking black SKIMS lingerie. In another, Kourtney fed Megan cherries from a plate as they stunned in white bras and underwear. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident, and empowered,” Megan said via a SKIMS Instagram post on September 24. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

