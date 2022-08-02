Jesse Bongiovi Engaged: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Proposes To GF Jesse Light In The Hamptons

Wedding bells are ringing! Jesse Bongiovi announced that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jesse Light over the weekend, in an Instagram post on Monday, August 1. Jesse, 27, announced that he’d popped the question with a romantic photoset of the two on a beautiful sunny day. “Time to be real,” the Hampton Water founder wrote in his caption.

Bongiovi reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend at an event with his now-fiancé’s family and Jesse’s dad: legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. The couple celebrated their engagement at the famed Montauk Surf Lodge, according to Page Six. The spot where Bongiovi popped the question to light was supposedly where the two’s love story began when they started going out four years ago.

It looked like the Hampton Water Rosé entrepreneur had taken Jesse to a romantic area and laid out candles and flower arrangements in the grass before he got down on one knee. The couple shared a passionate kiss after Light said yes.

While Bongiovi has gone into the wine industry, his fiancé is also in entertainment. Light is a TV producer, and it seems that both her and her future husband totally love the Hamptons. While Bongiovi’s rosé is named Hampton Water, Light produced the Amazon series Forever Summer Hamptons, per IMDb.

Jesse’s younger brother Jake, 20, reportedly wasn’t there with his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown, but the pair are definitely happy for Jake’s older brother. The young couple are reportedly in London, but sent their congratulations.

Besides Jake, Jesse also has another younger brother and older sister. The Bon Jovi rocker and his wife Dorothea Hurley are parents to four kids. Aside from Jesse and Jake, they also have their daughter Stephanie, 29, and Romeo, 18.

As mentioned before, Jesse isn’t the only Bon Jovi son having a romantic summer. Jake and The Stranger Things actress have been having an amazing time traveling and being together. Earlier in July, Millie and Jake had an amazing trip to Italy together, as they were spotted having lots of fun on a trip to Sardinia. The young couple seem to be getting super serious. A source revealed to HollywoodLife that the whole Bon Jovi family love the actress. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” they said.