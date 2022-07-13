Millie Bobby Brown Sizzles In A Mint Green Floral Dress While In Sardinia With BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is looking sun-kissed in Sardinia! The 18-year-old Stanger Things star continues her beautiful Italian vacation with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s 20-year-old son, and shared a glimpse of it on July 13 by posting pictures of herself posing in a mint green daisy printed linen dress from Sandro. The dress featured a plunging neckline that was held together by a silver hoop and cutout features below her chest, giving a glimpse of her glowing tanned skin. Millie went for the trendy clean girl style with a no-makeup makeup look and her hair sleekly pulled back into a bun with a blue scrunchie. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a diamond ear cuff, and a simple necklace with a single green flower on it.

Millie used her natural makeup look to promote her makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills, and told fans which of her products she used to achieve her dewy glow. To prep her skin, she used her new Clear the Way Clarifying Face Wash, Floating Under the Eyes Depuffing Under Eye Gel Pads, Dreamy Dew Oil-Free Moisturizer, and Dreamy Drop Hydrating Serum. For her makeup products, she applied her Florence by Mills Like a Light Skin Tint, meant “to lightly give your skin a base,” See You Never Concealer, her Tint and Tame Eyebrow Pencil to help fill in her “non existent eyebrows”, Cloud Setter Eyebrow Styling Wax, Cheek Me Later Cream Blush for the extra pop of sun-kissed glow, and her Call It Even Color Correcting Powder to “settle down any redness or uneven skin tones.” Finally, she finished with her Bouncy Cloud Highlighter and her Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm.

She concluded her post by encouraging her fans to be proud of their skin. “Don’t cover up your beautiful face! Take care of your skin this summer while still making yourself feel stunning inside and out. Love you xoxo,” she wrote.

The picture came just hours after Millie shared a snapshot of her and Jake at what appears to be a bee farm in full beekeeping garb. “I love adventures with you,” she penned in the post. “what a beautiful experience, understanding the importance of bees!”

As noted above, Millie and Jake have been island hopping around Italy and sharing some very affectionate kisses over the last week. On July 12, Millie and Jake were photographed grabbing an afternoon beverage in their swim attire. Millie was dressed in an adorable purple and yellow patterned bikini she paired with a white embroidered coverup and a black and white baseball cap. The day before, the happy couple was seen lounging on a beach in Sardinia. Millie donned a stylish orange string bikini and Jake wore a blue button-down short-sleeve shirt covered in daisies and black Nike shorts. Oh, to be young and in love in Italy!