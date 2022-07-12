Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Purple & Yellow Bikini on Romantic Getaway With Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi looked relaxed and happy as they spent time eating at an outside table together, during their recent trip.

July 12, 2022 4:35PM EDT
SARDINIA, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holiday together out in Sardinia. Millie was seen sporting a ring on her engagement finger. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, looked gorgeous and relaxed during her latest outing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20. The actress and son of Jon Bon Jovi enjoyed a romantic getaway together and she was photographed in a fashionable purple and yellow patterned bikini as they sat at a table that had what appeared to be bottled beverages on it. She paired the swimsuit with a white embroidered overshirt and added a black and white baseball cap as her long blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Millie Bobby Brown on her getaway with Jake Bongiovi. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Jake also looked great and comfortable in a black shirt and sunglasses that rested atop his head. The lovebirds shared some laughs and smiles as they engaged in conversation during the outing. At one point, the smitten beau rested his hand on the top of Millie’s leg, showing off the close bond they share.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi chat with each other. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

One day before the latest sighting of Millie and Jake, they were seen hanging outside in Sardinia, Italy, where they’ve been vacationing. She wore an orange string bikini that time while he wore a loose short-sleeved blue button-down shirt with daisies printed all over it and black Nike shorts. They both added sunglasses to their looks and when Millie noticed a camera, she flashed a smile, clearly taking in the joys of the moment.

Millie and Jake’s getaway seems to prove their relationship is going strong. They started dating in the summer of 2021 and haven’t been shy about sharing their romance with the world. The Stranger Things star brought him along to the show’s fourth season premiere and they looked gorgeous while posing on the red carpet of the event.

Millie also shared her feelings for the hunk when she posted a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss at a Harry Styles concert in London. They had their arms around each other and looked more in love than ever. “Alexa play love of my life by harry styles,” she wrote.

