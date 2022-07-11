Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Orange Bikini While On Italian Getaway With BF Jake Bongiovi

View gallery Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she wore an orange string bikini on vacation. The 18-year-old was on vacation in Sardinia, Italy with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, and she rocked the string bikini while lounging on the beach.

Millie accessorized her orange look with a pair of black and white sunglasses and an orange patterned halter mini dress coverup that had the word “summer” written all over it. The Stranger Things star had her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun and she topped her look off with a pair of gold hoops.

Meanwhile, Jake wore the blue button-down short-sleeve shirt he’s been wearing all vacation. He styled the top with a pair of short black Nike shorts and a pair of black sunglasses.

Millie has been rocking a slew of fabulous bikinis while on vacation with Jake and just the other day she rocked a blue star-patterned Louis Vuitton triangle top with a high-waisted neon green crochet sarong. Under the sarong, she wore the matching cheeky bathing suit bottoms and she accessorized with an oversized straw beach hat and a silk pink scarf tied around her neck.

Aside from this bikini, the couple was suntanning on a boat when Millie wore a black and white gingham bikini featuring a super low-cut underwire top. She accessorized with a black trucker hat and black sunglasses. Jake opted for a backward white baseball cap and maroon swim shorts.