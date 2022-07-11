Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Orange Bikini While On Italian Getaway With BF Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown looked fabulous when she rocked a bright orange string bikini while on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend.

By:
July 11, 2022 1:09PM EDT
millie bobby brown
View gallery
Sardinia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holidays together out in Sardinia, Italy. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sardinia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holidays together out in Sardinia, Italy. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she wore an orange string bikini on vacation. The 18-year-old was on vacation in Sardinia, Italy with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, and she rocked the string bikini while lounging on the beach.

millie bobby brown
Millie Bobby Brown rocked this bright orange string bikini while on the beach in Sardinia, Italy with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Millie accessorized her orange look with a pair of black and white sunglasses and an orange patterned halter mini dress coverup that had the word “summer” written all over it. The Stranger Things star had her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun and she topped her look off with a pair of gold hoops.

millie bobby brown
Millie covered up her swimsuit with an orange halterneck mini dress that had the word “summer” written all over it. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Jake wore the blue button-down short-sleeve shirt he’s been wearing all vacation. He styled the top with a pair of short black Nike shorts and a pair of black sunglasses.

Millie has been rocking a slew of fabulous bikinis while on vacation with Jake and just the other day she rocked a blue star-patterned Louis Vuitton triangle top with a high-waisted neon green crochet sarong. Under the sarong, she wore the matching cheeky bathing suit bottoms and she accessorized with an oversized straw beach hat and a silk pink scarf tied around her neck.

Aside from this bikini, the couple was suntanning on a boat when Millie wore a black and white gingham bikini featuring a super low-cut underwire top. She accessorized with a black trucker hat and black sunglasses. Jake opted for a backward white baseball cap and maroon swim shorts.

More From Our Partners

ad