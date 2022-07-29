How Demi Moore’s Daughters Feel About Her New Boyfriend Daniel Humm

Demi Moore has a hot new boyfriend and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her daughters 'absolutely approve' of her new beau.

By:
July 29, 2022 8:41PM EDT
Demi Moore and daughters
View gallery
Demi Moore at LA Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire, in Park City, Utah LA Times Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm are seen at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Demi Moore and Daniel Humm. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm are seen at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Demi Moore and Daniel Humm. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865402_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Demi Moore hasn’t been shy about her new relationship with Swiss chef Daniel Humm in recent months. Not only has the hot new couple been spotted packing on PDA at the French Open in June 2022, but they’ve also been sharing cute selfies together on Instagram. Daniel, 46, even publicly expressed his love for Demi on his own Instagram account back in May 2022, so we think it’s safe to say they’re pretty smitten with each other.

Demi‘s three daughters, RumerScout, and Tallulah Willis also appear to be on board with her new relationship. In fact, a source close to Daniel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how they feel about the new man in Demi’s life.

“Daniel has been with Demi for almost six months, and he is very much in love with her. He talks about her non-stop and she has dropped by the restaurant he owns on several occasions,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “He has met Demi’s daughters and they hit it off. They absolutely approve of him for their mom.”

“What is ironic is that Daniel also has three daughters from a previous marriage. This gave them a lot to talk about when they first started dating because they both can relate to raising three girls. Daniels’s girls are a bit younger and about to hit their teen years, so Demi is able to give him good advice on how to handle all that comes with that,” the source continued.

Demi Moore and daughters
Demi Moore (c) and her two daughters Scout Willis (l) and Tallulah Willis (r) pictured on the Red Carpet in February 2016. (Shutterstock)

“Daniel doesn’t care that she is a celebrity because he is a celebrity in his own right as one of the world’s top chefs. He does not see age as anything but a number, so the fact that he is a decade younger than her means nothing. From what he tells his friends, Demi feels the same way for him and the two of them are perfect together,” our insider added.

The pair began dating at the start of March 2022 and went public two months later in June. Daniel is a super famous Swiss chef and the owner of the upscale restaurant Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan.

Daniel publicly professed his love to Demi, who was previously marred to her daughters’ father Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, on his Instagram on May 9, 2022. He shared a sweet black and white image of them together with an adorable pup in the frame, and he captioned the post by writing, “You’re beyond inspiring and it’s amazing to witness grace and greatness. @demimoore thank you for being such a great teacher. Couldn’t be more proud of you. Your endless beauty is deeply soulful. Love you.”

Demi was also previously married to Freddy Moore from 1980-1985, and Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013.

More From Our Partners

ad