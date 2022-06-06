Demi Moore’s BF Kisses Her Forehead In Rare PDA Pics At French Open

Demi Moore and her boyfriend Daniel Humm showed off their love for one another at the 2022 French Open. The actress, 59, and the Swiss chef, 46, participated in some cuddling and hand-holding in the stands at the June 5 event in Paris. At one point, Daniel sweetly kissed Demi on the forehead. The Ghost star held her tiny puppy in her lap as she watched the tennis match with her beau.

Demi looked classy in a colorful scarf draped over a black top that matched her pair of culottes. She also rocked black sunglasses and white sneakers and she kept her dark brunette hair styled straight. Daniel, meanwhile, sported a light blue suit over a white T-shirt. The famous restauranteur also wore a navy blue baseball cap.

Demi and Daniel have been dating for months and made their first public appearance together at Paris Fashion Week in March. At the time, a source told Page Six that the pair “are really hot and heavy” and make time for each other despite their busy schedules. The couple confirmed their relationship via Instagram in early April, when Daniel posted a photo of he and Demi at visual artist Roni Horn‘s show.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples' PDA At Sporting Events: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck & More Date Nights At The Game Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities attend New York Rangers game, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019 Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm are seen at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Demi Moore and Daniel Humm. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865402_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

This new romance for Demi comes as her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 67, is publicly battling aphasia, a condition that causes brain damage and impaired language skills. Demi and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, as well as Bruce’s two other children, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, have been supporting the Die Hard actor, who has stepped away from his acting career for the time being due to his health struggles. The famous exes were previously married from 1987 to 2000.