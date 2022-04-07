See Pic

Demi Moore’s Rumored BF Daniel Humm Shares 1st Photo Together On Instagram

Demi Moore, Daniel Humm
Shutterstock
Demi Moore at LA Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire, in Park City, Utah LA Times Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Demi Moore arrives for the Stella McCartney Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris Fashion S/S 2022 Stella McCartney Front Row, Paris, France - 04 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore goes through a rigorous stretching routine to ensure she keeps in shape whilst on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 58-year-old Ghost actress has not been shy about flaunting her fabulous bikini body while holidaying with her mini-me daughter Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, whom she had with Bruce Willis, the actor to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. Demi and her girls are featured in a new campaign for beachwear brand Andie Swim, modeling a variety of swimsuits and bikinis after investing in the brand back in 2018. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: LONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770911_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore goes through a rigorous stretching routine to ensure she keeps in shape whilst on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 58-year-old Ghost actress has not been shy about flaunting her fabulous bikini body while holidaying with her mini-me daughter Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, whom she had with Bruce Willis, the actor to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. Demi and her girls are featured in a new campaign for beachwear brand Andie Swim, modeling a variety of swimsuits and bikinis after investing in the brand back in 2018. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: LONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770911_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Demi Moore has seemed to make things official with her new beau Daniel Humm — on Instagram, anyway. Check out the latest photo from her beau of the two together.

It’s [Instagram] official! After rumors of Demi Moore dating Swiss chef Daniel Humm have continued to swirl, it looks like the couple is confirming their relationship. In a recent Instagram photo, Daniel is seen posing with visual artist Roni Horn and his special lady at the artist’s show. “So proud of you, #RoniHorn. An incredible show,” Daniel captioned the post. “Thank you for your inspiration, deep friendship and for always making us laugh. We love you so much! #makeitnice”

Daniel looked dapper in a dark grey turtleneck and blazer with dark brown chinos and white sneakers while Demi was stunning in a burgundy suit under a long tailored black coat. She even had her tiny dog snuggled into her coat for the photo op!

We first got word of the 59-year-old actress dating the Swiss chef last week as per Page SixThey were first publicly spotted at Paris Fashion Week sitting together in the front row at Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there,” a source divulged to the outlet.

Demi Moore, Daniel Humm
Demi Moore, Daniel Humm (Shutterstock).

Related Gallery

Demi Moore Through The Years -- Photos

US actress Demi Moore attends a press conference at Rome's Grand Hotel, Wednesday, October 1, 1997, to present her latest movie "G.I. Jane". (AP Photo/Andrea Sesti)
Photo by: David Greenman STAR MAX, Inc. ©2003 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 10/30/03 Demi Moore at the Fashion Group International's, 20th Annual, "Night of Stars". (NYC) (Star Max via AP Images)
Demi Moore takes her sun glasses off while speaking at "The Family Fun Day Carnival Presented by Spirituality for Kids Foundation" at the Kabbalah Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson)

New of Demi and her latest love interest comes just after her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ illness was made public. His daughters  RumerTallulahScoutMabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn, revealed that their father has aphasia, a condition that causes brain damage and impaired language skills, in a joint statement. They also shared the news that their father would retiring from acting due to his diagnosis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the heartbreaking message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”