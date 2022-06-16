Demi Moore Cozies Up To New Boyfriend Daniel Humm At French Open: Photo

Demi Moore celebrated her new romance with a trip to France! The Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Throttle‘ star, 59, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 15 to share an adorable photo album of her excursion to the French Open with her new beau, Daniel Humm, 46. The couple looked too cute as they got cozy in the stands watching the famous tennis match. Demi rocked a colorful paisly scarf and a black leather jacket, while her boyfriend kept it casual in a blue oxford and baseball cap.

While the red-hot pair certainly caught fans’ attention, it was Demi’s tiny puppy Pilaf who stole the show! Her diminutive dog was photographed seated on Demi’s lap and then seen in the most aww-inducing videos. “Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals,” Demi captioned the clips. “She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title!”

The G.I. Jane star and her Swiss chef main squeeze have been seeing each other for a few months, making their first public appearance in March at Paris Fashion Week in the front row at Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. A few weeks later, they went Instagram official with an adorable snap at an art gallery. “They are really hot and heavy at the moment,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.”

The coupling comes shortly after Demi’s ex husband Bruce Willis’ battle with aphasia was made public. Bruce’s family — including daughters Rumer, Tallulah, Scout, Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn — revealed the actor was suffering from the condition that causes brain damage and impaired language skills in a joint statement.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the emotional message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”