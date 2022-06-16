Demi Moore Cozies Up To New Boyfriend Daniel Humm At French Open: Photo

While Demi and her new beau Daniel looked adorable together at the tennis match, it was the actress' tiny puppy Pilaf who stole the show!

By:
June 16, 2022 2:38PM EDT
Demi Moore at LA Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire, in Park City, Utah LA Times Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm are seen at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Demi Moore and Daniel Humm. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm are seen at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. 05 Jun 2022 Pictured: Demi Moore and Daniel Humm. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865402_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Demi Moore celebrated her new romance with a trip to France! The Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Throttle‘ star, 59, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 15 to share an adorable photo album of her excursion to the French Open with her new beau, Daniel Humm, 46. The couple looked too cute as they got cozy in the stands watching the famous tennis match. Demi rocked a colorful paisly scarf and a black leather jacket, while her boyfriend kept it casual in a blue oxford and baseball cap.

While the red-hot pair certainly caught fans’ attention, it was Demi’s tiny puppy Pilaf who stole the show! Her diminutive dog was photographed seated on Demi’s lap and then seen in the most aww-inducing videos. “Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals,” Demi captioned the clips. “She didn’t want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title!”

The G.I. Jane star and her Swiss chef main squeeze have been seeing each other for a few months, making their first public appearance in March at Paris Fashion Week in the front row at Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. A few weeks later, they went Instagram official with an adorable snap at an art gallery. “They are really hot and heavy at the moment,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.”

Daniel Humm kissed Demi Moore on the forehead at the French open in 2022. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

The coupling comes shortly after Demi’s ex husband Bruce Willisbattle with aphasia was made public. Bruce’s family — including daughters  RumerTallulahScoutMabel Ray, and Evelyn Pennrevealed the actor was suffering from the condition that causes brain damage and impaired language skills in a joint statement.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the emotional message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

