Mariah Carey Dazzles In $6,000 Prada Sweatsuit Covered In Crystals: Photo

Mariah Carey, doesn’t wear a sweatsuit — unless it’s covered in crystals, of course! The “Bufferfly” songstress, 52, took to her account to share a glam pic with her 10.9 million followers on Wednesday, July 27. “Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she captioned the pic, alongside a double heart emoji. “Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!” In the photo, Mariah relaxed on a wingback chair in what appeared to be a library/study. A small candle glowed to her right, and a cheerful bouquet of sunflowers was perched in a window to her left.

Holding a tiny dog in her lap, Mariah wore a silver cashmere/lurex hoodie with Prada emblem, which is reportedly worth $3,300 and the cashmere/lurex sweatpants, which run at a retail price of $3,550. Mariah wore dramatic hoop earrings, as her hair was pulled into a braid for the luxe pic.

Her fans are definitely here for the look, taking to the comments section to gush over the pic and outfit. “You are such a #legend #pow,” commented one follower, while another reacted simply, “Relaxation queen.” Another follower posted several heart eye emojis, commenting, “WHEW! THE GLOW!! THE BEAUTY!!” “Queen of sparkly” quipped a fan.

“OFC even the jumpsuit is MC glam,” reacted another follower. “The most beautiful in the world I love you Mimi,” yet another fan wrote. Some followers called out for music. “Cute beautiful talented, I just wanted a new album mimi,” commented a Mariah music lover. “Drop the album,” wrote another. “We’re starving.”

The laid back-but-sexy look comes after a much more playful offering. Mariah was seen via the social media platform rocking a sparkling gown while frolicking in the water in Italy earlier this month. Mariah’s alluring social media posts come amid news that her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 41, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, had his eighth child, a boy with model Bre Tiesi, on June 28.

A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Mariah “moved on” from the relationship “a long time ago.” “Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told us in June.