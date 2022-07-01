Anne Hathaway Slams Roe V Wade Overturn In ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Anniversary Tribute: ‘See You In The Fight’

Anne Hathaway celebrated the 16th anniversary of one of her most iconic movies by slamming the overturn of Roe V Wade with a powerful message.

July 1, 2022 6:10PM EDT
Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs
Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 May 2022. According to the leaked report, obtained by Politico, the high court has cast an initial vote to strike down the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade. Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miami, USA - 03 May 2022
Actress Busy Philipps cheers while awaiting arrest during a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. Mass civil disobedience for reproductive rights, Washington, United States - 30 Jun 2022
Actress Busy Philipps is arrested at a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. Mass civil disobedience for reproductive rights, Washington, United States - 30 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Anne Hathaway, isn’t mincing words in a forceful message about the historic overturn of Roe V Wade this past month. While celebrating The Devil Wears Prada‘s 16th anniversary, the stunning actress, 39, slammed the decision and took up the cause of reproductive rights. “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield!” Anne captured an Instagram pic of her famous skirt, thigh-high-boots, and layered Chanel necklace ensemble from the 2006 film. “She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”

Anne Hathaway Instagram
Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to support reproductive rights while looking back on one of her most iconic films. (Anne Hathaway/Instagram)

Anne, who played reluctant young intern Andy Sachs in the film opposite Meryl Streep‘s fierce fictional fashion mag editor Miranda Priestley, continued in the June 30 post. “Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health.” The actress concluded her post with, “See you in the fight xx.”

The Brokeback Mountain star included several more screen captures from the movie, showcasing the legendary supporting cast, including Stanley Tucci and Emily BluntAnne had no shortage of fans of the film among her 24.3 million followers. “One of my favorite movies of all time!!” one follower commented, along with multiple rows of heart-eye emojis. “The scenes with all the outfits changing after the makeover is just life.” “See you in the fight with love @annehathaway and yes looveee #thedevilwearsprada,” commented another.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ (Everett Collection)

“One of the best roles you’ve played,” wrote another fan, while yet another gushed, “This movie!!! Is such a pleasure to watch EVERY time. Women! At their best and worst.” Anne seems to have lost neither her conviction, nor her fashion savvy, in the years since the iconic film. She was most recently seen on the red carpet at Cannes looking absolutely ravishing in a white strapless gown with an off the shoulder cape for the May 19 premiere of Armageddon Time. And over a decade and a half later, she continues to prove her style-queen-with-convictions status.

