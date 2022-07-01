Anne Hathaway Slams Roe V Wade Overturn In ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Anniversary Tribute: ‘See You In The Fight’

Anne Hathaway, isn’t mincing words in a forceful message about the historic overturn of Roe V Wade this past month. While celebrating The Devil Wears Prada‘s 16th anniversary, the stunning actress, 39, slammed the decision and took up the cause of reproductive rights. “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield!” Anne captured an Instagram pic of her famous skirt, thigh-high-boots, and layered Chanel necklace ensemble from the 2006 film. “She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”

Anne, who played reluctant young intern Andy Sachs in the film opposite Meryl Streep‘s fierce fictional fashion mag editor Miranda Priestley, continued in the June 30 post. “Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health.” The actress concluded her post with, “See you in the fight xx.”

The Brokeback Mountain star included several more screen captures from the movie, showcasing the legendary supporting cast, including Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. Anne had no shortage of fans of the film among her 24.3 million followers. “One of my favorite movies of all time!!” one follower commented, along with multiple rows of heart-eye emojis. “The scenes with all the outfits changing after the makeover is just life.” “See you in the fight with love @annehathaway and yes looveee #thedevilwearsprada,” commented another.

“One of the best roles you’ve played,” wrote another fan, while yet another gushed, “This movie!!! Is such a pleasure to watch EVERY time. Women! At their best and worst.” Anne seems to have lost neither her conviction, nor her fashion savvy, in the years since the iconic film. She was most recently seen on the red carpet at Cannes looking absolutely ravishing in a white strapless gown with an off the shoulder cape for the May 19 premiere of Armageddon Time. And over a decade and a half later, she continues to prove her style-queen-with-convictions status.