Anne Hathaway Stuns In Strapless White Sequin Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Anne Hathaway, it is that she always looks classy and simple on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 39-year-old attended the Armageddon Time premiere on May 19 when she stunned in a strapless white sequin fitted gown with a flowy off-the-shoulder cape.

Anne’s dress featured a square neckline and a very tiny cutout along the bottom of her chest. The rest of the gown flowed down straight over her toned frame while a plunging, thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt revealed her toned legs.

The best part of Anne’s gown was the off-the-shoulder cape that rested just below her elbows and created poofy sleeves that trailed behind her into a long train. She accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver stilettos and a massive silver and blue diamond necklace.

View Related Gallery Celebs Wearing White: Photos Of Emily Blunt, Lady Gaga & More In Sexy White Looks Lady Gaga 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068365bh Anne Hathaway 'Armageddon Time' premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2022

As for her glam, Anne went au natural as she had her dark brown hair down in a voluminous blowout while parted in the middle. She barely rocked any makeup except for some mascara, subtle eyeshadow, and a nude glossy lip.

Anne has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits while promoting all of her new projects and one of our favorites was her blue David Koma Spring 2022 dress from the WeCrashed LA premiere. Anne’s long-sleeve blue dress featured a huge cutout on the bodice while the skirt had a hip-high slit.

Related Link Related: Oscar Hosts: All The Stars Who Hosted The Academy Awards Over The Years

Another gorgeous look while promoting the show was at SXSW when she wore a skintight, sleeveless metallic silver chainmail Versace Spring 2022 dress with a plunging V-neckline and cutouts on her tiny waist. She accessorized with metallic silver pumps and a tiny beaded purse.