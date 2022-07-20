Khloe Kardashian Slays In Hot Pink Bikini & Straw Hat In New Caribbean Pics

Khloe Kardashian may be back from her Turks and Caicos vacation, but the snapshots roll on! The 38-year-old reality star shared new photos of herself from the family trip to Instagram on July 20, and she absolutely slayed in a pink bikini from her company, Good American. The adorable two-piece was paired with a pink sarong, a necklace, and black shades. She finished the look with a wide-brim straw hat, which she played with in the beautiful photos. The pics were taken in the aqua blue Caribbean waters. The gorgeous snapshots were a shameless plug for her brand, which she tagged in the caption with pink hearts on each side.

Khloe has shared a seemingly endless stream of bikini shots from the beach getaway on Instagram, and June 19 was no different. The mother of one took to her page to show off a cute carousel of pictures with her 4-year-old daughter True smiling while gripping onto her back. Khloe looked at ease in a camouflage-print one-piece while True looked as sweet as ever in a pink and white ruffled swimsuit. The expecting mom used the photos as a way to completely gush about the love she has for her first child. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she captioned the photos.

The former Revenge Body host shared several other snaps from the trip, including one of her and older sister Kim Kardashian twinning in black bikinis, a video of her dancing in a black bikini on the bow of a yacht, and one of her showing off her rear in a metallic one-piece. In the sultry snapshot, Khloe posed away from the camera with her hands in her short blonde hair and wrote, “There’s no point in looking back.” The post, which came on July 12, was thought to be a commentary on her tumultuous relationship with her ex and father to True, Tristan Thompson, 31.

The following day, HollywoodLife confirmed that Khloe and Tristan would be welcoming a baby boy into the world via surrogacy. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told HL. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

While Khloe is “grateful” to be a new mom again, the road to parenthood has not been easy for her. Tristan and Khloe shared in a March 2021 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they successfully made embryos together. The embryos resulted in a pregnancy in Nov. 2021, but by then, Tristan was already in a paternity battle with the mother of his third child, Maralee Nichols. Khloe did not know at the time and found out about Tristan’s second cheating scandal in Dec. 2021 with the rest of the world. During the June season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe called the situation “embarrassing” and a “slap in the face.”

And although Khloe began dipping her toes back in the dating world this year, a source close to the youngest Kardashian sister told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is solely focused on welcoming her new one into the world. “Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today,” the insider divulged. “Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True. Second to that comes her health and her career.”