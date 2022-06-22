Khloe Kardashian Slays Sexy Orange Bikini In Hot New Video Amid Dating News

Khloe Kardashian is proving that the best revenge is looking good! Six months after splitting from Tristan Thompson, 31, over his paternity scandal, the Good American founder is casually dating a mystery man — and looking fitter than she ever has. The reality star, 37, took to the Instagram page of her Good American brand on June 22nd and showed off her gym-toned curves and rock-hard abs in a bright orange bikini from her Good Swim: Always Fits line. Fans flooded her comments section with compliments on her hot body and raved about her “inclusive” swimwear line that goes from size XS to 5X.

Khloe’s hot new bikini video comes just one day after it was revealed that she’s “casually dating” again thanks to a little push from her sister Kim Kardashian. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone that Kim hooked her up with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc., and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

Earlier this week Khloe denied a rumor that she was dating a new NBA player. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under a post by a fan account claiming they hope the rumor is true. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

There’s no doubt Khloe is super devoted to her daughter True Thompson, 4, but, as HollywoodLife previously revealed, her sisters don’t think she needs to choose between mom life and her love life. “Khloe’s sisters have all been pushing her to get back out there, they want her to meet someone,” a source close to the reality family shared. “Kim has set her up with someone but it’s way too soon to put any label on it. And he isn’t the only guy trying to get her attention right now. Her phone has been blowing up and of course she enjoys all the attention, it’s great to have the validation, to feel wanted.”

As fans of The Kardashians know, Khloe has been working at having a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex, and True’s father, Tristan. The former couple, who started dating in 2016, welcomed their daughter in 2018, but split the following year, after it was revealed that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe eventually gave the NBA player another shot but their reunion didn’t last for long and she dumped him in January, after the news broke that he had secretly fathered a baby with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.