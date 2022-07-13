Kylie Jenner Dances In Figure-Hugging Black Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, is heating things up on TikTok! The global cosmetics mogul took to the trendy video clip platform to delight her 42.4M followers with a fun dancing video posted to the platform on Wednesday, July 13. The evening clip featured Kylie rocking a form-fitting black sleeveless column dress while dancing in front of a glass sliding door to the song “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. She laid a fun filter over the video, which made her image appear to be wriggling as she periodically turned to show off different angles of her body. She wore her hair down and finished the look with a perfect manicure.

The reality TV maven’s alluring video came just five months after she gave birth to her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott, 31. The recent February 2 birth wasn’t lost on Kylie’s TikTok audience, who took to the comments section to respond. “This gave me serotonin Kylie thank you,” commented one follower, while another wrote, “Still look like a Diamond after two kids slayyy queen.”

Kylie seems to have slipped effortlessly back into her glamorous existence after giving birth to her son. The mom of Stormi Webster, 4, showed off her iconic curves at the Billboard Music Awards in a silver column gown back in May, where she supported Travis ahead of his high profile performance. And for Mother’s Day, he whisked her away to the Turks and Caicos for a truly special experience.

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.” The source added that while the trip was special, an engagement still seems to be on hold for the famous couple.

“Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever,” they said. “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”