Kylie Jenner Dances In Figure-Hugging Black Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth: Watch

Kylie took to TikTok to post a playful dance video just months after she welcomed her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott!

By:
July 13, 2022 11:27PM EDT
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kim Kardashian West 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Portofino, ITALY - A newly wedded Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in a unique black mini wedding dress while walking with hubby Travis Barker and son Reign in Portofino, Italy. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VERONESI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian attending Kourtney's pre-wedding dinner in Portofino, Italy. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA859911_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA 

Kylie Jenner, 24, is heating things up on TikTok! The global cosmetics mogul took to the trendy video clip platform to delight her 42.4M followers with a fun dancing video posted to the platform on Wednesday, July 13. The evening clip featured Kylie rocking a form-fitting black sleeveless column dress while dancing in front of a glass sliding door to the song “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. She laid a fun filter over the video, which made her image appear to be wriggling as she periodically turned to show off different angles of her body. She wore her hair down and finished the look with a perfect manicure.

@kyliejenner

♬ Cumbia Buena – Grupo La Cumbia

The reality TV maven’s alluring video came just five months after she gave birth to her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott, 31. The recent February 2 birth wasn’t lost on Kylie’s TikTok audience, who took to the comments section to respond. “This gave me serotonin Kylie thank you,” commented one follower, while another wrote, “Still look like a Diamond after two kids slayyy queen.”

Kylie seems to have slipped effortlessly back into her glamorous existence after giving birth to her son. The mom of Stormi Webster, 4, showed off her iconic curves at the Billboard Music Awards in a silver column gown back in May, where she supported Travis ahead of his high profile performance. And for Mother’s Day, he whisked her away to the Turks and Caicos for a truly special experience.

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.” The source added that while the trip was special, an engagement still seems to be on hold for the famous couple.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (MEGA)

 

“Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever,” they said. “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”

More From Our Partners

ad