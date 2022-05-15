Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuggle On Billboard Music Awards Carpet Before He Performs: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, didn’t miss the Billboard Music Awards! The makeup mogul was on hand to support Travis Scott, 31, who is set to perform at the show on Sunday, May 15. Kylie stunned for the rare red carpet appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a tight blue and gray dress with long sleeves by her go-to designer Balmain. The fitted number appeared to feature a graphic image of a body to create the optical illusion that it was sheer.

She added two bold gold cuff bracelets on each wrist, matching her open toe gold sandal, both also by Balmain! Kylie’s glam was also on point as she kept her raven hued hair black into a sleek bun, allowing a side piece to frame her face. She kept the rest of her makeup neutral, but swapped out her usual matte lip for a glossy one (fitting for the hot Vegas weather).

Travis and Kylie snuggled up on the red carpet for some couple photos before Stormi, 4, also made an appearance! The toddler looked so cute in a one shoulder white dress and little matching combat boots by Rick Owens.

View Related Gallery Billboard Music Awards: Look Back At The 35 Sexiest Dresses Ever -- J.Lo & More Megan Fox Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022

Travis was also nominated this evening in the Top Dance/Electronic Song for “Goosebumps” wth HVME. There’s stiff competition in the category though, with Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”, Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae‘s “You”, and Tiësto‘s “The Business” also vying for the award! His performance is also significant, as it marks his first broadcast and award show appearance since the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in Houston, Texas in Nov. 2021 (he has performed at smaller, private venues in recent months).

The Texas native has kept a low profile since the incident, but returned to social media to celebrate the birth of his second child with Kylie, a son, in Feb. 2022. The couple initially revealed that they named the baby Wolf Jacques Webster — including Travis’ birth name Jacques as the baby’s middle name — but later confirmed they felt that “Wolf” didn’t suite their son.

Related Link Related: Rauw Alejandro: 5 Things To Know About The Puerto Rican Singer Performing At BBMAs

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie said on March 21. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” the Kylie Swim founder also added. The social media post coincided with the release of a sweet YouTube video dubbed “To Our Son” that documented part of her pregnancy and several messages from Ky’s family for her son, including grandma Kris Jenner, 66, and aunts Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 37, along with several of the baby’s cousins.