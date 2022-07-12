Bethenny Frankel, 51, Models Tiny Bikini In The Hamptons: ‘No Glam, No Filter’

Bethenny Frankel touted her natural beauty in a breezy new set of swimwear pics taken in the Hamptons!

July 12, 2022 6:58PM EDT
Bethenny Frankel in Miami
Bethenny Frankel is flying high on body positivity, and the 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum just took to Instagram to post yet another sizzling bikini snap! “Broncos before bros,” the reality icon captioned a pic next to a red and white open-air Bronco on July 12. She also touted her natural look with the tags, #myhappyplace, #bronco, and #noglamnofilter. In the photo, the SkinnyGirl founder rocked a gray string bikini, straw sun hat, and sunglasses. She flashed her famous smile and accessorized with a heavy gold lariat necklace and white watch and perfected the look with a white pedicure. Bethenny’s eye-popping engagement ring from Paul Bernon was also visible on her left hand.

In a second photo alongside a green and white Bronco, she wore a black one piece with a simple white strip around the edges. In that photo, her hair appeared to be wet after a dip in the pool. The photos were taken in the Hamptons on Long Island. Bethenny’s 2.7M followers never hold back in their praise of the Bravo star and took to the comments section to gush over her latest pics.

Plenty of the comments had as much praise for the trucks as the swimwear. “Omg these trucks are amazing!! Yes please!” commented one follower, while another exclaimed, “You were so ahead of the Bronco curve,” along with applause emojis. “SHOTGUN in the red and white Bronco,” playfully commented a fan, along with a flame emoji.

Other followers commented on Bethenny’s recent efforts to speak to real issues of body positivity. “@bethennyfrankel thank u for keeping it real!!!!” wrote one fan. Bethenny has a new line of swimwear, Bethenny Swim, which she debuted in June through HSN. And the businesswoman hasn’t been shy about modeling the striking designs while visiting the beach or posing poolside. She’s also been very open about her feelings on body positivity.

“Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never binge,” she captioned a stunning sky-blue bikini pic on June 10, in part. “I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance.” Bethenny went on to say that with new perspective, she chooses “happiness.” “I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can,” she continued. “When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.” 

