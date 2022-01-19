Bethenny Frankel Rocks Sexy White Swimsuit As She Reveals She’s On A New Cleanse

New year, new her! Bethenny Frankel, 51, shared a new photo of herself in a sexy white one-piece, while revealing that a cleanse she’s on has her ‘glowing.’

Bethenny Frankel, 51, is entering the new year on a new cleanse, and according to her, she’s “feeling good and looking good.” In a post shared to Instagram on January 19, the Skinnygirl founder and reality star shared she’s been on a new diet this January, and has seen glowing skin and shiny hair as a result.

In the photo, Bethenny looks trim and stylish in a fitted white one-piece, matching sun-hat and electric blue nails. She also rocked the Bethenny sunglasses from her own accessories collection, available on Home Shopping Network. Bethenny attributed her straight-faced expression to the success of her new cleanse, which she said has her “seeing serious sleep, skin, and spiritual benefits.”

To compliment her cleanse, Bethenny’s been starting off 2022 with sun, sand, surf, and plenty of style. The star has been taking time to herself on vacation in Palm Beach, and shared another photo to Instagram where the star rocked a printed strapless bikini and another pair of Bethenny sunglasses from her HSN collection. According to the hashtags she chose, the star was “feeling good” and “sunkissed” in the shot. Bethenny, who has previously emphasized the importance of rocking your natural look, also hashtagged the post with “no filter, no glam.”

Though Bethenny loves to share her unfiltered life on Instagram, she’s not afraid to correct people’s misconceptions. She took to her Instagram story in December to negate rumors that she had called off her engagement to fiancé Paul Bernon, 43.The pair have been engaged since February, but rumors of a split began brewing after Bethenny shared photos of herself without her $3 million dollar ring. Bethenny’s reasoning? Whether she wears a ring or not is between her and her partner. “[It’s] my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship: the commitment and the feelings,” Bethenny told her Instagram Live audience. “[It’s] not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism, and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring then so be it.”