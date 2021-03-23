Bethenny Frankel Shows Off $3 Million Engagement Ring While On A Beach In Florida — See Pics

Bethenny Frankel’s fiance, Paul Bernon, proposed to her with a giant diamond ring, and she’s now showing it off in these sexy new beach photos.

Bethenny Frankel‘s diamond engagement ring is MASSIVE! The 50-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star recently got engaged to her on-again/off-again boyfriend, 42-year-old real estate developer Paul Bernon, after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, and now, she’s showing off her giant sparkler on a beach in Florida.

It’s hard to miss the big ring on Bethenny’s finger in these new pictures, which you can SEE HERE, and that’s because the ring has one large emerald cut diamond surrounded by two smaller ones, and it’s worth an estimated $3 million, according to Daily Mail.

“The trilogy ring appears to feature an emerald cut diamond weighing somewhere between 20-25 karats, depending on the width and depth,” Taylor & Hart Design Director, Kate Earlam-Charnley told the outlet after news of Bethenny’s engagement was first reported by PEOPLE. “The center diamond looks to measure a massive 22mm (0.8 inches) in length and is flanked on either side by trapezoid diamonds that look to be approximately 1kt each”.

“Assuming the diamonds possess excellent quality characteristics, the estimated price for the ring is between $2.7 million and $3.4 million dollars,” Kate added.

If the estimation holds true, Bethenny’s new engagement ring would be much bigger than the $150,000 Kristen Farrell 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring that Jason gave her in October 2009.

After Bethenny and Jason got married in 2010, they split in Dec. 2012, and she filed for divorce the very next month. Unfortunately for her, however, their divorce lasted over eight years, and it was just finalized by a judge this past January, according to New York Post‘s Page Six. She and Paul started dating in 2018. She also shares a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with Jason. This will be her second marriage.