Jason Hoppy: 5 Things About Bethenny Frankel’s Ex After Their Divorce Is Finalized

More than eight years after their messy split, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s divorce is (finally) finalized. Learn more about him.

Bethenny Frankel can finally close a tumultuous chapter of her life. On March 23, the Real Housewives of New York alum, 50, confirmed that her and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy finalized their divorce. Bethenny’s rep revealed to Us Weekly that a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce on January 20 — eight years after they split. Learn more about Jason, 50, with these quick five facts:

Who is Jason Hoppy?

Jason Hoppy, born on September 10, 1970 in New York City, is a pharmaceutical sales executive. He was formerly a real estate agent, and it’s unclear if he’s still involved in the business. Additionally, Jason attended the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He rose to reality television fame in 2009, when he began dating Bethenny, who was a cast member on Bravo’s RHONY at the time. The two eventually got their own reality show with the network in 2010, Bethenny Getting Married?, which chronicled the couple’s nuptials, journey to parenthood and Bethenny’s career ventures.

When did Bethenny and Jason split?

The two had a whirlwind romance, having dated for 11 months before getting married in March 2010 — and welcoming daughter, Bryn (now 10) that May. Two years later, Bethenny and Jason announced they were going their separate ways. In 2014, the exes had reached a custody agreement over their only child, though Bethenny sued for primary care in December of 2017, which led to a nasty custody battle. The trial began in March 2019, where Bethenny alleged she was verbally abused and harassed by Jason, and he claimed that his ex-wife’s fame has hurt their daughter Bryn.

Jason was arrested in 2017.

In January of 2017, Jason was arrested at his apartment in New York City after Bethenny claimed she had gotten “numerous emails and FaceTime calls” following her cease and desist order, which was filed by her then-boyfriend Dennis Shields in November of 2016, NYPD spokesperson Sophia Mason told HollywoodLife at the time. Bethenny had told the NYPD that she was contacted by Jason “hundreds” of times and it was “all unwanted contact.” Mason said that Bethenny told NYPD that Jason approached her at Bryn’s school and “tried to provoke a fight.” Jason later denied Bethenny’s accusations and was charged with first degree harassment and fourth degree stalking.

He lives a more private life than his ex.

Before Jason met Bethenny and appeared on RHONY, he wasn’t well known in the reality television world. He doesn’t appear to have any social media and tends to keep a low profile. Additionally, Jason rarely gives interviews or discusses his personal life.