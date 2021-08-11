‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shares An Unfiltered Selfie Of Her ‘Real’ Body: ‘This Is Me At 50’

Bethenny Frankel dropped the filters in a new Instagram snapshot and showed off her fit physique while wearing nothing but a sports bra and underwear.

Bethenny Frankel is proud to look as good as she does at age 50. The ex-Real Housewives of New York City star shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram to show off her fit physique while also emphasizing to her followers the importance of celebrating one’s natural look. For the Aug. 10 snapshot, Bethenny posed in her bedroom dressed in a black sports bra and pink underwear from her Skinnygirl shapewear line — and she looked damn good doing it.

“If I were a ‘filterer I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50,” the entrepreneur began in her caption, adding the hashtags, “#zeroglam” and “#zerofilter.” Bethenny went on to say that she mentions the lack of filter usage “because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self esteem.” The mom of one added that “it’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”

Bethenny acknowledged that “fake and filtered sells” on social media, but admitted that she quite frankly doesn’t care. “I’m happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference,” she said to finish off her caption complete with a heart emoji.

The former Bravo star was praised for her honest attitude that accompanied the sexy selfie by celebs like Paris Hilton and Jennie Garth, who dropped complimentary emojis in the comments section of Bethenny’s post. Her fiancé Paul Bernon also showed some love to the Skinnygirl founder by leaving a heart-eyes emoji under the post.

Bethenny got engaged to Paul, a 43-year-old film producer and real estate developer, in March 2021. The two began dating in 2018, and while they briefly split in 2020, they were back together by early 2021. Bethenny’s engagement to Paul came just after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares daughter Bryn, 11.