Bethenny Frankel, 51, Poses By The Beach In A Strapless Bikini — Photo

Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pic of herself rocking a stylish bikini with a palm tree print and made a fitting joke in the caption.

Bethenny Frankel, 51, is enjoying the beach in the winter! The Real Housewives of New York City star gave her fans a treat when she posted a brand new pic of herself rocking a green and white strapless bikini while sitting outside and relaxing by the water on Jan. 17. She also rocked a hat, her own Bethenny sunglasses, which are available through HSN, and a colorful necklace as she slightly smiled at the camera.

The dark-haired beauty hinted that she was at Palm Beach when she used her caption to make a joke about the palm tree leaves that appeared to be on her swimsuit. “‘Palm’ Beach…get it? 🌴🏝👙😎,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for Bethenny’s fans to respond to her cheeky humor and one even pointed out that it wasn’t palm leaves, it was banana leaves on her bikini. “OH right…. Well it feels similar,” she replied. Others complimented her youthful appearance and used the comment section to express their love for her.

Before Bethenny posted her latest eye-catching photo, she wowed on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball just over a month ago. The proud mom wore a black crop top under a sequined blazer, black pants, and heels, and brought along her adorable daughter Bryn as her date. The 11-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, showed off her own style in a pretty off-white silky dress and white boots that had silver sequins on the sides.

When Bethenny’s not getting attention for her style or close relationship with her daughter, she’s doing so for her love life. The open and honest gal set the record straight about her relationship status when she confirmed that she’s still engaged to Paul Bernon on Dec. 21 even though one of her earlier Christmas-themed posts had fans thinking she was single.

“I didn’t have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, because we didn’t make an announcement,” she said in a video she posted after the rumors started going around.