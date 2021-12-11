Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn, 11, Is So Grown Up At NYC’s Jingle Ball With Mom — Photos

Bethenny Frankel held her adorable daughter Bryn’s hand on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday as they both rocked stylish outfits.

Bethenny Frankel, 51, brought one of the closest people in the world to her as her date for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10! The Real Housewives of New York City star stepped out with her daughter Bryn, 11, to attend the exciting holiday event, which took place at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple, and they were one of the cutest duos to pose on the red carpet! They held hands while standing and smiling for cameras and looked as fashionable as could be in their own epic outfits.

Bethenny showed off a black crop top under a sequined blazer, black pants, and heels while Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, wore a pretty off-white silky dress and white boots that had silver sequins on the sides. The proud mother, who was also holding a matching clutch purse, wore her hair down and parted to the side as she also added a necklace and earrings to her look. Her mini-me had her hair down as well as she wore necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

In addition to her daughter, Bethenny posed with various other people at the event, including Nicky Hilton. She also shared sweet photos and video clips of her and Bryn sitting down during the concert special and they looked thrilled to be there. A video showed Bryn standing and enjoying Kane Brown, who was one of many artists to perform that night. “I’ve got myself a country girl…,” Bethenny cheekily captioned the clip.

To top things off, Bryn got the opportunity to pose with a performer who was dressed as the popular character The Grinch. She was holding her phone and flashing a grin from ear to ear as the green-faced person in a Santa suit leaned in beside her.

Once the Jingle Ball was over, Bethenny and Bryn explored New York City and seemed to be on their way to see a Christmas tree, most likely the one in Rockefeller Center. The reality star dressed up in a red and white holiday onesie and kept her black heels on as she strolled the area with Bryn in more pics and video clips of their fun-filled night.

Bethenny and Bryn’s latest outing comes after they made headlines when a judge reportedly ruled that Bethenny didn’t have to pay Bryn’s dad, Jason, child support when he agreed to stop the “toxic enviornment” of his and his and Bethenny’s nine-year custody battle, in a virtual court hearing this week. Bethenny and Jason broke up in 2012 but have gone through a long and difficult struggle on their way to divorce, including issues figuring out custody arrangements for Bryn.