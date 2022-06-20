Bethenny Frankel Models Plunging Black Swimsuit On The Beach After Debuting Swimwear Line

Bethenny Frankel is on a swimsuit streak! The 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York City rocked a plunging black one-piece swimsuit from her new swimwear line, Bethenny Swim, in new photos taken on Sunday (June 19) in Miami. In the photos, Bethenny smiled as she slayed in the classic swim design. She accessorized with a tan fedora and sleek sunglasses, as well as complementary bracelets, rings, and a simple necklace. She also perfected the look with a white mani-pedi and natural makeup look. Bethenny’s hair was wavy and damp. Her incredible engagement ring from Paul Bernon was also on full display.

The reality maven and businesswoman announced she would be launching a line of swimwear through HSN via her social media. “Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY feel their best & beautiful,” she wrote via Instagram on June 14th, alongside a photo in a beautiful emerald green one-piece swimsuit. “Click the link in my bio to shop #bethennyswimwear right now on @hsn.”

Bethenny has been enthusiastically sharing her messages of body positivity, as well. The brunette beauty took to Instagram on June 10 to share a poolside photo of a sky-blue bikini with silver accents. “Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail. I eat whatever I want but I never binge,” she captioned the stunning pic. “I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance.”

The Skinnygirl founder also shared intimate details about her body and lifestyle. “I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards,” she concluded the post. “I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.”

Bethnny’s fans agree, as some of her 2.6 million followers commented on her thoughts about self acceptance. “Your honesty is what you makes you relatable…never stop,” responded one follower. “From day one on TV, I knew you were going to shine like no other. Will always be #teambethanny.”

“You are such a role model to me in every way!” reacted another follower. “I aspire to be like you.”